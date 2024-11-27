Andretti F1 return revealed with NEW team role

1978 Formula 1 world champion Mario Andretti is set for a return to the sport after F1 confirmed earlier this week that a bid for an 11th team to join the grid from 2026 had been successful.

The project for General Motors and Cadillac has moved rapidly despite Formula One Management revealing doubts last year over Andretti Global's own bid to join F1.

READ MORE: F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP

After Andretti's own entry attempt appeared to have ground to a halt, it has now been confirmed that American champion Mario Andretti will play a major role in the GM/Cadillac project instead.

The news comes following the shock announcement that his son, Michael Andretti had stepped down as CEO of the brand in September - replaced by businessman Dan Towriss.

GM/Cadillac will join the grid in 2026, but General Motors will not start producing engines for the new outfit immediately, with Ferrari instead being considered to provide the engine for the team's first few seasons in the sport.

GM/Cadillac are set to become the 11th F1 team from 2026

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business

What role will Andretti play in GM/Cadillac F1 entry?

NBC has now reported the team will be aiming to have their first engine ready for 2028 with Andretti to be a director on the board for the new team.

The 84-year-old will likely prove pivotal in deciding the new team's first F1 driver lineup, with GM/Cadillac's preference set to be a template similar to the recently confirmed Sauber/Audi lineup.

Speaking to NBC, Andretti revealed: "From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver — nationality doesn’t matter — and then a young American talent. These are the objectives at the moment."

Fans of Daniel Ricciardo could be in for an exciting comeback from the Aussie racer in that respect should his popularity in America and F1 experience prove exactly what the new team are looking for.

Andretti hammered home the team's aim of finding a rookie American driver however, following reports that Andretti Global IndyCar star Colton Herta is being considered for the role.

"He’s definitely one that’s considered. I think you have to keep those options open, since it’s going to be a whole next season where we’re not going to be players" Andretti admitted.

READ MORE: Red Bull in '$20 MILLION offer' to replace struggling Perez

Related