Vettel makes announcement as F1 champion's career takes NEW turn

Sebastian Vettel's career has taken an unexpected turn after an announcement from the former Red Bull driver.

During his fine career in the sport, Vettel won four drivers' world championships, all whilst driving for Red Bull.

Vettel eventually left the team for Ferrari in 2015 but failed to win another world championship, with Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton instead going on to dominate.

The German decided to close out his career with Aston Martin, where he announced his departure from F1 in 2022.

Sebastian Vettel was Red Bull's first champion

Sebastian Vettel has organised initiatives at various race weekends since his retirement

Sebastian Vettel makes shock return after F1

Since leaving the sport, Vettel has made various appearances at races including the Brazilian and Emilia Romagna GPs to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s passing.

The champion remains involved in projects that champion social and environmental causes, with the latter materializing into a surprise career change, as he prepares to return to school.

Vettel has now announced that he will swap the racetrack for an agricultural course, revealing the next stage in his career during an appearance at an awards ceremony in Braunschweig.

"I'm doing a little training in the field of agriculture," he said to Sky Germany.

Sebastian Vettel reveals switch to an agricultural course

The champion confirmed it was not a full-time course and would take a while, and if he graduates he will ‘not quite’ be a farmer.

"But it is practically a compressed form of it and if I pass, I would be able to run my own business,” Vettel added.

"I find it extremely exciting when it comes to the future of agriculture and what potential it has with regard to the climate and its changes and challenges.”

