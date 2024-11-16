NASCAR star discusses emotional EXIT

NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell has opened up on his emotional exit from Front Row Motorsports ahead of the 2025 season.

The Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway was McDowell's last race with the team, bringing to an end a seven-year partnership.

Finishing 31st in the season finale at Phoenix, McDowell and the team did not go out on a major high, however, it was still a significant event for the 39-year-old.

The race turned out to be McDowell's 500th race start in the Cup Series - a major milestone for the experienced driver.

Michael McDowell made his 500th Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway this month

NASCAR star set for new team

For 2025, McDowell is set to join up with Spire Motorsport having agreed a multi-year deal with the team in May. As a result, McDowell will pilot the #71 car and drive alongside Corey LaJoie and 2024 Rookie of the Year winner Carson Hocevar next season.

Despite the excitement over the switch, there was certainly a touch of emotion in McDowell's words as he spoke about his exit recently.

"I thought about it like, man, it’s going to be a hard habit to break,” McDowell said ahead of the race in Phoenix, via NASCAR.

“I’m … just thankful, thankful for the opportunity I’ve had and what we’ve built and what we’ve done, and you know, there is a new chapter, and so I’m thankful for that.

"I’m thankful to still have a few years in front of me racing in the Cup Series, but it’s definitely going to be hard to walk away from the 34.”

