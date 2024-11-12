Hamilton BEATS Verstappen to take unconventional F1 win
Hamilton BEATS Verstappen to take unconventional F1 win
Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has beaten the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to gain an unconventional victory.
The 2024 season has been a mixed one for the Mercedes man to date, once again frustrated by the fact his car has not had the pace to compete for a championship.
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close
That means that the Brit has been unable to go out on much of a high ahead of his high-profile transfer to Ferrari in 2025.
That said, Hamilton has still managed to bag two victories this season - at Silverstone and Spa - and now he has once again got one over on his colleagues, albeit this time it is off-track.
READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post
Another win for Lewis Hamilton
SportsPro recently carried out extensive research and produced their list of the '50 Most Marketable Athletes of 2024' in collaboration with NorthStar Solutions Group and there is huge F1 interest.
According to their website, the ranking 'considers the dynamic nature of athlete marketability in the digital age, applying an advanced science that goes beyond vanity metrics to measure which sports stars offer the most value to brands today'.
In the list, Hamilton features high up, 11th overall amongst some of the globe's biggest sporting names such as Simone Biles, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
READ MORE: Red Bull complete 2025 lineup with OFFICIAL driver signing announcement
Crucially, though, it is P1 for Hamilton in terms of F1 names on the list. The closest F1 star in terms of marketability to the seven-time champ is said to be Red Bull star Verstappen, although he has a much lower overall ranking of 31st.
Interestingly, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc comes in just two places behind Verstappen on the list in 33rd, whilst McLaren duo Norris and Oscar Piastri come in 37th and 46th respectively.
No other F1 stars feature in the top 50, although SportsPro's wider top 150 list does feature Carlos Sainz (58th) and George Russell (63rd), as well as F1 academy driver Bianca Bustamante (64th) and soon-to-be full-time F1 driver Ollie Bearman (101st).
READ MORE: Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton BEATS Verstappen to take unconventional F1 win
- 9 minutes ago
Hamlin ends 19-year NASCAR partnership with SHOCK announcement
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR star claims playoffs were FIXED and MANIPULATED
- Yesterday 21:00
Logano reveals key to 'SPECIAL' championship victory
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 2025 driver signing set to be FIRED in shocking twist
- Yesterday 17:00
Horner fuels FIERCE Hamilton rivalry with major claim on Mercedes star
- Yesterday 15:30
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec