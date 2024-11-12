Hamilton BEATS Verstappen to take unconventional F1 win

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has beaten the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to gain an unconventional victory.

The 2024 season has been a mixed one for the Mercedes man to date, once again frustrated by the fact his car has not had the pace to compete for a championship.

That means that the Brit has been unable to go out on much of a high ahead of his high-profile transfer to Ferrari in 2025.

That said, Hamilton has still managed to bag two victories this season - at Silverstone and Spa - and now he has once again got one over on his colleagues, albeit this time it is off-track.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton won the 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Another win for Lewis Hamilton

SportsPro recently carried out extensive research and produced their list of the '50 Most Marketable Athletes of 2024' in collaboration with NorthStar Solutions Group and there is huge F1 interest.

According to their website, the ranking 'considers the dynamic nature of athlete marketability in the digital age, applying an advanced science that goes beyond vanity metrics to measure which sports stars offer the most value to brands today'.

In the list, Hamilton features high up, 11th overall amongst some of the globe's biggest sporting names such as Simone Biles, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewis Hamilton is the most marketable athlete in F1, according to SportsPro

Crucially, though, it is P1 for Hamilton in terms of F1 names on the list. The closest F1 star in terms of marketability to the seven-time champ is said to be Red Bull star Verstappen, although he has a much lower overall ranking of 31st.

Interestingly, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc comes in just two places behind Verstappen on the list in 33rd, whilst McLaren duo Norris and Oscar Piastri come in 37th and 46th respectively.

No other F1 stars feature in the top 50, although SportsPro's wider top 150 list does feature Carlos Sainz (58th) and George Russell (63rd), as well as F1 academy driver Bianca Bustamante (64th) and soon-to-be full-time F1 driver Ollie Bearman (101st).

