Hamilton told to QUIT F1 ahead of Ferrari transfer

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has suggested that Lewis Hamilton should quit the sport ahead of his move to Ferrari.
The Mercedes star is set to leave the Silver Arrows for new scenery next season, linking up with the iconic Italian team for 2025 and beyond.
The announcement was made earlier this year, even before Hamilton had driven Mercedes' 2024 car, which, as it turned out, was once again lacking pace.
Hamilton's pre-Ferrari woes
Although neither driver is in contention for honors, struggling with this year's car, Hamilton trails his team-mate George Russell in the drivers' championship following a run of torrid results, including a Brazilian GP in which he finished 11th in the sprint race and 10th in the Grand Prix last time out.
After that weekend, Hamilton said that he needed a 'holiday', perhaps suggesting a longer break before his Ferrari move could be on the table, as well as providing a cryptic message on his Mercedes future.
Now, former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has suggested that Hamilton should walk away from the sport and throw himself into something else instead if indeed he is fading.
"He would have to walk away from a lot financially," Ecclestone told the Daily Mail.
"It is a big deal he has got, though I suspect the bonus clauses written into his contract are there to make him feel good rather than reality.
"For John Elkann, the guy who runs it, it was a big ego thing. He thought he had captured the best guy the world had ever seen. When he signed him there was nothing to indicate he was wrong in that assessment. Whether he is still happy with that is another story. Only time will tell.
"If Lewis is fading, which I don't like to see, he should go away and do something else, and do a good job at it. He's now one of the older generation - and didn't he say he wanted to hear less from them?"
