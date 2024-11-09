NASCAR announce Martinsville penalty appeal VERDICT
NASCAR announce Martinsville penalty appeal VERDICT
NASCAR have announced their Martinsville penalty appeal verdict in an official statement.
The Xfinity 500 saw Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and William Byron all progress into the Championship 4, however the circumstances around the latter’s entry was shrouded in controversy.
READ MORE: NASCAR driver reveals key reason for ABRUPT switch to IndyCar
Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain allegedly helped Byron maintain his position and thus his place in the championship finale, with team radio communications raising suspicion of race manipulation.
Furthermore, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace was also implicated, as he slowed down to let Christopher Bell past, who failed to make it into the final four after a 'Hail Melon' move ensured his elimination.
Will Martinsville penalties be overturned?
As a result Dillon, Chastain and Wallace, alongside their teams Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing were all penalised.
Crew chiefs, spotters, and key executives from each team were suspended for one week, whilst each team and driver were docked 50 points, and fined $100,000.
Initially, all three teams announced their intention to appeal the decision, however 23XI Racing decided against an appeal earlier this week.
Whilst Trackhouse decided to pursue their appeal, the National Motorsports Appeal Panel have reached a decision on whether the penalties will be overturned or not.
According to an official statement from the body, all penalties will be upheld to protect the ‘integrity’ of NASCAR.
“We feel in the best interest of racing and to protect the integrity of the sport, it was appropriate to uphold and affirm NASCAR’s decision with regard to the NASCAR rule 4.4, attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race,” the statement read.
READ MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for driver SUSPENSIONS after Martinsville controversy
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA boss arrives for Las Vegas GP inspection after Trump congratulation
- Today 05:00
Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post
- Today 04:00
Perez release revealed by Red Bull ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Today 03:00
NASCAR announce Martinsville penalty appeal VERDICT
- Today 01:00
Top F1 stars challenge FIA in HUGE collective statement
- Today 00:00
Hamlin slams NASCAR playoffs system in BRUTAL Logano rant
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec