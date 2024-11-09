NASCAR announce Martinsville penalty appeal VERDICT

NASCAR have announced their Martinsville penalty appeal verdict in an official statement.

The Xfinity 500 saw Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and William Byron all progress into the Championship 4, however the circumstances around the latter’s entry was shrouded in controversy.

Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain allegedly helped Byron maintain his position and thus his place in the championship finale, with team radio communications raising suspicion of race manipulation.

Furthermore, 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace was also implicated, as he slowed down to let Christopher Bell past, who failed to make it into the final four after a 'Hail Melon' move ensured his elimination.

Sunday's race in Martinsville ended in major controversy

Will Martinsville penalties be overturned?

As a result Dillon, Chastain and Wallace, alongside their teams Richard Childress Racing, Trackhouse Racing and 23XI Racing were all penalised.

Crew chiefs, spotters, and key executives from each team were suspended for one week, whilst each team and driver were docked 50 points, and fined $100,000.

Initially, all three teams announced their intention to appeal the decision, however 23XI Racing decided against an appeal earlier this week.

Whilst Trackhouse decided to pursue their appeal, the National Motorsports Appeal Panel have reached a decision on whether the penalties will be overturned or not.

According to an official statement from the body, all penalties will be upheld to protect the ‘integrity’ of NASCAR.

“We feel in the best interest of racing and to protect the integrity of the sport, it was appropriate to uphold and affirm NASCAR’s decision with regard to the NASCAR rule 4.4, attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race,” the statement read.

