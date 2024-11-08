Logano claims 'NOTHING HAPPENED' over controversial NASCAR penalties

Joey Logano has raised doubts over the controversial NASCAR penalties applied after the Xfinity 500.

The 34-year-old will fight for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series title on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, alongside Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and William Byron.

However, Byron’s spot in the Championship 4 has been shrouded in controversy after Chevrolet drivers Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain allegedly aided the star and protected his position.

Furthermore, Bubba Wallace also faced claims that he deliberately slowed down to boost Christopher Bell’s prospects of reaching the Championship 4, with Trackhouse Racing, Richard Childress Racing, and 23XI Racing all receiving major penalties.

Sunday's race at Martinsville produced controversial results

Joey Logano doubts NASCAR penalties will work

Dillon, Chastain and Wallace were all slammed with a $100,000 fine and 50 points deducted from their standings, whilst critical team members will miss the Phoenix finale as they serve a suspension.

However, Logano has raised doubts over whether these NASCAR penalties will have the intended consequence of preventing a similar scenario from occurring again.

"It's kind of hard to say. The beneficiaries of it are still in it, and nothing happened,” he said to the media ahead of the championship finale.

“You tell me if it was good enough or not. Did it work or did it not? Was it worth it? I don't know, I'm not NASCAR.

“I'm not the person that can make the call on that stuff. Just driving cars. You just hope everyone races fairly."

