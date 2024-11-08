Logano claims 'NOTHING HAPPENED' over controversial NASCAR penalties
Logano claims 'NOTHING HAPPENED' over controversial NASCAR penalties
Joey Logano has raised doubts over the controversial NASCAR penalties applied after the Xfinity 500.
The 34-year-old will fight for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series title on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, alongside Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and William Byron.
READ MORE: Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for driver SUSPENSIONS after Martinsville controversy
However, Byron’s spot in the Championship 4 has been shrouded in controversy after Chevrolet drivers Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain allegedly aided the star and protected his position.
Furthermore, Bubba Wallace also faced claims that he deliberately slowed down to boost Christopher Bell’s prospects of reaching the Championship 4, with Trackhouse Racing, Richard Childress Racing, and 23XI Racing all receiving major penalties.
Joey Logano doubts NASCAR penalties will work
Dillon, Chastain and Wallace were all slammed with a $100,000 fine and 50 points deducted from their standings, whilst critical team members will miss the Phoenix finale as they serve a suspension.
However, Logano has raised doubts over whether these NASCAR penalties will have the intended consequence of preventing a similar scenario from occurring again.
"It's kind of hard to say. The beneficiaries of it are still in it, and nothing happened,” he said to the media ahead of the championship finale.
“You tell me if it was good enough or not. Did it work or did it not? Was it worth it? I don't know, I'm not NASCAR.
“I'm not the person that can make the call on that stuff. Just driving cars. You just hope everyone races fairly."
READ MORE: NASCAR driver reveals key reason for ABRUPT switch to IndyCar
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Top F1 stars challenge FIA in HUGE collective statement
- Just now
Hamlin slams NASCAR playoffs system in BRUTAL Logano rant
- 1 uur geleden
Williams issue STRONG statement on losing driver to Red Bull
- 2 uur geleden
FIA president in SURPRISE Trump election statement
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull demand FIA INVESTIGATION into rival team
- Yesterday 20:00
Logano claims 'NOTHING HAPPENED' over controversial NASCAR penalties
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec