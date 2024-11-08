Williams issue STRONG statement on losing driver to Red Bull
Williams have given an official response to growing media rumours that they could lose Carlos Sainz before he's even raced for them.
The Ferrari star is set to join Williams in 2025, but recent reports have hinted that Red Bull could come in and poach the Spanish star to replace Sergio Perez this winter.
The Spaniard was displaced in his role at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to the Maranello outfit, also set for 2025, and began frantically looking for a new team.
Sainz was linked with Red Bull due to Sergio Perez's poor form, Sauber/Audi and Mercedes to replace Hamilton, but eventually signed a long-term contract with Williams.
Sainz Red Bull contract clause rumours
While that particular driver transfer saga seemed to have ended when the four-time race winner signed his deal with Williams, recent reports have suggested that he may have a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave if Red Bull came calling.
Red Bull's driver situation heading into the future is far from clear, despite Perez recently signing a new contract with the team.
A run of just 12 points from his last six races has seen Red Bull fall down to third in the constructors' championship, with Max Verstappen often acting like a one-man team throughout 2024.
Now, Williams have released an official statement to GPFans on the rumours surrounding Sainz's contract with the team.
"We can confirm this is not true," a senior Williams source said. "There has been no conversation regarding this - it is complete speculation from these other media sources."
