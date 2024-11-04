close global

Bell left speechless after SHOCK NASCAR elimination

Christopher Bell was left speechless following his shock elimination from the NASCAR Cup Series championship fight in Martinsville.

Last weekend's Xfinity 500 not only determined the four drivers who would be fighting for the 2024 title, but was also packed with controversy and drama.

Whilst Ryan Blaney ran away with the lead and earned a spot in the showdown at Phoenix Raceway, attention turned towards Joe Gibbs Racing star Christopher Bell.

The 29-year-old attempted to overtake Bubba Wallace during the closing stages of the race but rode the wall to the checkered flag, an illegal move after Ross Chastain used it to his advantage in Martinsville two years ago.

Christopher Bell was eliminated after riding the wall in Martinsville

Were NASCAR correct to penalise Christopher Bell?

After reviewing the finish, NASCAR decided to eliminate Bell and he did not make his way into the Championship 4 for the third consecutive year.

NASCAR cited a safety violation as the reason for his elimination and was dropped to 22nd in the official finish order.

Speaking after the race, Bell was speechless at the results and argued that his move differed from Chastain's in 2022.

“I don’t know what to say," he said after the race.

“I understand that the rule was made to prevent people from riding the wall but my move was completely different than what Ross’ was.

“I got loose getting into the corner and slid right into the fence. I don’t know what else to say.”

NASCAR Cup Series Ryan Blaney Christopher Bell
