F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton FURIOUS after shock exit as Verstappen suffers NIGHTMARE

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton was left furious after a shock early exit from Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying as Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen suffered a nightmare morning in Sao Paulo.

The Mercedes star was not happy over the team radio after his shock Q1 exit, claiming that his car was 'undrivable'. Verstappen, meanwhile, also failed to make Q3, being caught out by a red flag in Q2.

To make matters even worse for the Red Bull star, it was his championship rival Lando Norris who claimed pole position for the race later today, with Verstappen set to start all the way down in P17 given he has a five-place grid penalty.

VCARB were the day's surprise package, with Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson putting on impressive performances to qualify in P3 and P5 respectively.

It was a very tricky session for all 20 drivers, with a staggering five red flags flown after several crashes throughout Q1, Q2 and Q3.

F1 Qualifying Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:23.405sec

2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.173

3. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.706

4. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.070

5. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.079

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.120

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.252

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.281

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +5.593

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - NO TIME



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

12. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

14. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

17. Oliver Bearman [Haas]

18. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

