McLaren F1 driver reveals SHOCK rival series clue for 2025

McLaren F1 reserve driver and IndyCar star Pato O'Ward has teased a potentially huge move ahead of the 2025 racing season.

O'Ward currently competes in IndyCar full-time for Arrow McLaren, whilst occasionally filling in for the F1 team here and there.

Most recently, the Mexican did this at his home grand prix this past weekend, taking Lando Norris' spot for FP1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Now, though, after a cryptic social media post, fans across a wide range of racing series are talking about what could be next for the popular driver.

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward

Pato O'Ward teases 2025 plans

The speculation began when Formula E’s official social media posted a video featuring O'Ward at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, home to both the Mexican Grand Prix where Ward drove this weekend, and Formula E's Mexico E-Prix.

"The energy here in Mexico is always unmatched. See you in January, Formula E," O'Ward teased in the clip, suggesting a potential involvement with the electric racing series next year.

Notably, Formula E’s second round of the eleventh season takes place at the iconic circuit in January, fueling rumors surrounding O'Ward and a possible foray into the series.

Meanwhile, Arrow McLaren - his current IndyCar team - shared a video of O'Ward warmly greeting Mexican fans at the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, captioned, "We can’t wait to see you again. 😍🇲🇽."

O'Ward drove in Lando Norris' car for FP1 in Mexico

The post, combined with his Formula E appearance, has left fans wondering whether O'Ward might take on an expanded role within McLaren, perhaps racing across multiple platforms or even switching to Formula E in a full-time capacity.

It could also be the case that he is simply set to drive the car in a practice session at the race, though, just as he did with McLaren in F1 this weekend.

Whether O'Ward joins the electric series, remains a McLaren reserve, or takes on an even more hybrid role in the motorsport world, the possibility of him returning to his home track in any racing capacity is sure to keep fans eagerly watching.

