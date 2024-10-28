Perez reveals Red Bull future plans after Mexican GP disaster

Sergio Perez has addressed his future in Formula 1 after yet another disastrous showing at his home race.

The popular Mexican star has underperformed for much of the season, and indeed for the second half of 2023, but his home race may have been the nadir of his year for the second campaign in a row.

Perez started the race in P18, and despite making excellent progress through the field was slammed with a five-second penalty for a false start.

After the Mexican served his penalty he found himself entangled in a battle with Liam Lawson, the driver tipped to replace Perez if he failed to improve his results.

Sergio Perez had a series of disappointing results in 2024

Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson battle in Mexico

Will Sergio Perez be dropped from Red Bull?

Perez finished the Mexican GP last of the remaining runners in P17, with Ferrari toppling Red Bull for second in the constructors’ championship.

However, despite a horrific outing for Perez, he still believes he has a chance of racing at his home grand prix with the team next year.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, the Mexican issued a defiant statement and even claimed he could achieve a victory in 2025.

Sergio Perez defiant after Mexican GP

“It started really well although the penalty we had for being on the wrong side of the box,” Perez said.

“I was already up to P10 on the hard tyre and then coming together with Lawson was very unfortunate.

“I don’t get it he just went for the incident damaging both of our races and then picked up massive damage on the outside and that was game over.”

"Zero. I will be here next year and I will go for the victory because that is my dream.”

