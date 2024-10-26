F1 Qualifying Results: Red Bull and McLaren STUNNED with Q1 eliminations

Sergio Perez's nightmare season continued at his home race on Saturday, getting knocked out of qualifying in the first part of qualifying.

Perez wasn't the only big name to be eliminated in the opening runs though, with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri being punted from contention in Q1 despite setting the fastest time in FP3 just hours before.

The Australian had one lap deleted for a track limits violation midway through the session, but even that deleted time wouldn't have been enough to send him through to the final 15.

Those shock eliminations could have serious repercussions for both title battles, giving Ferrari a chance to catch up in the constructors' and denying both Max Verstappen and Lando Norris support in the drivers'.

Here are the times from qualifying in Mexico:

F1 Qualifying Results: Mexican Grand Prix 2024

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

