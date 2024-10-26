Mercedes dealt Mexican GP blow after terrifying CRASH

Mercedes star George Russell has been dealt a major blow to his Mexican GP weekend after crashing out in FP2.

The second session on Friday was extended to 90 minutes to accommodate the 2025 Pirelli tyre test, with the drivers taking to the track on the new compounds.

However Russell lost control of his car heading into Turn 9, and sent his car spinning into the barriers in a nasty-looking shunt.

Although Russell managed to climb out the car himself, the Mercedes star was rushed straight to the medical centre, with Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft revealing the Brit was seen holding his ribs.

It marks the second big crash for Russell in as many weeks, following a crash in qualifying at the US GP.

Mercedes' Mexican GP nightmare

Russell's drive in the race last week in Austin was widely commended, with the 26-year-old making his way from a pitlane start all the way up to sixth.

His team-mate Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, lost control of his Mercedes on lap three in Austin and spun out, with the seven-time champion blaming Mercedes' new upgrades for the incident.

Russell's Mexican GP practice crash was described by Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle as a "hugely, hugely expensive accident," prompting another blow to the Brackley-based outfit.

The Brit has since been released from the medical centre, with a spokesperson confirming that Russell is 'physically okay'.

