Patrick makes SHOCK US election reveal after casting 2024 vote

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver turned Formula 1 broadcaster Danica Patrick has made a shock revelation after revealing she had cast her vote in the 2024 US election.

Former President Donald Trump and current Vice-President Kamala Harris are set to do battle in the polls next month, with the majority of the US public set to cast their votes on November 5th.

It remains to be seen who comes out on top, although there is no doubt in Patrick's mind who should win.

Time and time again during this election campaign, Patrick has criticized Harris and spoken out in favor of Trump, even chairing and giving a passionate speech at a pro-Trump event last month.

Now, Patrick has taken to social media with another message after casting her vote early.

Danica Patrick works as an F1 broadcaster for Sky Sports

Danica Patrick makes shock reveal in pro-Trump message

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Patrick shared an image of herself wearing a 'proud American' t-shirt, proudly displaying her 'I voted' sticker, too.

Surprisingly, though, for somebody who has been so vocal in recent months, Patrick also revealed that it was the first time she had ever voted in her life despite being 42 years old.

"I voted today, for the first time. 🗳️," Patrick's post began.

"I made a rule for myself that if I didn’t vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn’t earn that right. Not this time."

Patrick went on to reveal who she had voted for and why, with no big shocks: "I voted for @realdonaldtrump and I can’t wait to have him make America great again!"

As you might expect, anti-Trump supporters were fierce in their criticism of Patrick in the replies to her post.

At the same time, however, pro-Trump supporters will no doubt admire her for her very public stance now and throughout this election campaign.

