close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Patrick makes SHOCK US election reveal after casting 2024 vote

Patrick makes SHOCK US election reveal after casting 2024 vote

Patrick makes SHOCK US election reveal after casting 2024 vote

Patrick makes SHOCK US election reveal after casting 2024 vote

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver turned Formula 1 broadcaster Danica Patrick has made a shock revelation after revealing she had cast her vote in the 2024 US election.

Former President Donald Trump and current Vice-President Kamala Harris are set to do battle in the polls next month, with the majority of the US public set to cast their votes on November 5th.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

It remains to be seen who comes out on top, although there is no doubt in Patrick's mind who should win.

Time and time again during this election campaign, Patrick has criticized Harris and spoken out in favor of Trump, even chairing and giving a passionate speech at a pro-Trump event last month.

Now, Patrick has taken to social media with another message after casting her vote early.

READ MORE: Patrick vows to get LOUDER as racing star delivers 'PROUD AMERICAN' speech at pro-Trump event

Danica Patrick works as an F1 broadcaster for Sky Sports

Danica Patrick makes shock reveal in pro-Trump message

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Patrick shared an image of herself wearing a 'proud American' t-shirt, proudly displaying her 'I voted' sticker, too.

Surprisingly, though, for somebody who has been so vocal in recent months, Patrick also revealed that it was the first time she had ever voted in her life despite being 42 years old.

"I voted today, for the first time. 🗳️," Patrick's post began.

"I made a rule for myself that if I didn’t vote I could not have an opinion about the outcome, because I didn’t earn that right. Not this time."

Patrick went on to reveal who she had voted for and why, with no big shocks: "I voted for @realdonaldtrump and I can’t wait to have him make America great again!"

As you might expect, anti-Trump supporters were fierce in their criticism of Patrick in the replies to her post.

At the same time, however, pro-Trump supporters will no doubt admire her for her very public stance now and throughout this election campaign.

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

Related

Formula 1 NASCAR IndyCar Danica Patrick Donald Trump Kamala Harris
Acting superstar makes HUGE NASCAR participation announcement
NASCAR News

Acting superstar makes HUGE NASCAR participation announcement

  • October 24, 2024 02:00
Iconic NASCAR venue undergoes MAJOR changes
NASCAR News

Iconic NASCAR venue undergoes MAJOR changes

  • October 23, 2024 19:00

Latest News

Mexican Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen WOES deepen as Red Bull rivals DOMINATE

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 35 minutes ago
Mexican Grand Prix

Mercedes dealt Mexican GP blow after terrifying CRASH

  • Today 00:31
NASCAR

NASCAR CRUSHES F1 despite US Grand Prix drama

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull chief hints at SHOCK move for McLaren star

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

Patrick makes SHOCK US election reveal after casting 2024 vote

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x