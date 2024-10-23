Hamilton US horror show sees Mexican GP REPLACEMENT
Hamilton US horror show sees Mexican GP REPLACEMENT
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to be replaced at the Mexican Grand Prix, just a week on from his US GP horror show.
Hamilton could only qualify down in 18th in Austin and, after a brilliant start to the race that saw him up in 12th, the Brit suffered an early retirement during Sunday's race at the Circuit of the Americas, spinning out.
With his team-mate George Russell achieving a brilliant recovery drive to finish sixth, it means that the Brits are now separated by just 10 points in the drivers' championship.
Who's taking Hamilton's spot?
Hamilton had hoped to finish his time at Mercedes on a high ahead of his move to Ferrari next year, and showed glimpses of his world-class talent earlier this season, winning at both Silverstone and Spa.
But the Brit has experienced a drop-off in performance since returning from the summer break, once again finding himself well off the pace of his main rivals.
And with just five races remaining in 2024, is running out of chances to make another appearance on top of the podium with the Silver Arrows.
He will have another opportunity to add to his 105 race wins this Sunday in Mexico City, but will be watching on from the sidelines during FP1 as his future replacement gets behind the wheel.
It will be the second time Kimi Antonelli has stepped in the Mercedes in recent months, and the young Italian will be hoping for a better outcome on this occasion having spun off the track on his previous appearance in Monza.
Speaking to the official team website, the 18-year-old said: “I’m looking forward to driving in FP1 and playing my part in helping the team make a good start on track this weekend.
"It is a new circuit for me and one I have been working hard to prepare for. The altitude makes it unique and it’s a challenge I’m excited to experience.
"I want to thank for the team for giving me this opportunity to contribute."
