Dillon hits out at NASCAR rival after Las Vegas WRECK

Richard Childress Racing star Austin Dillon hit out at fellow NASCAR driver Daniel Hemric following a big wreck at the South Point 400 on Sunday.

NASCAR hit Las Vegas this past weekend for the first race of the playoffs round of 8, with Joey Logano taking victory and securing his place in the championship four.

However, as always in the Cup Series, there was drama throughout the field, including a crash into the barriers for Dillon after big contact from Hemric behind in the early stages of the race.

Replays of the incident appeared to show one driver was clearly at fault, with Dillon's car heavily damaged and even momentarily flaming.

Another look at the contact between the Nos. 3 and 31.



Austin Dillon was evaluated and released from the infield care center. pic.twitter.com/NY9sC8S3sC — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 20, 2024

Dillon calls out NASCAR rival

Dillon himself was also certain he knew who was to blame for what happened when talking to the media following his retirement from the race.

"(Daniel Hemric) flat-out wrecked me," the #3 driver told NBC Sports. "No clue why.

"He’s got three races left, and I don’t know if he was just over his head.

"He stays in the gas into (Turn 3) until he hits me. I don’t know what that was.

"It was a hard hit, but I’m good.”

Some would argue it is controversial for Dillon to call another driver out for a wreck given the circumstances in which he won the Cook Out 400 earlier this year.

As a result of that incident - in which he wrecked two cars to take the victory - Dillon was stripped of his playoff eligibility in an unprecedented NASCAR punishment.

