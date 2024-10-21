close global

Norris puzzled by FIA PUNISHMENT after Verstappen COTA drama

McLaren star Lando Norris was left puzzled after receiving a costly FIA punishment at the United States Grand Prix.

After a fierce battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the race, Norris finally appeared to make a breakthrough, passing his rival on lap 52, finally making his DRS and tyre advantage count.

However, Verstappen was cunning in his defense, braking extremely late and forcing Norris to pass around the outside and off the circuit, with the Dutchman himself also failing to make the corner and keep it within the white lines.

Cars are not allowed to pass outside of track limits, but despite this, Norris did not hand the place back, with McLaren explaining on the radio that they felt he was ahead at the apex.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen fought hard once again at the US GP
Charles Leclerc was the 2024 US GP winner

Norris defends Verstappen overtake at US GP

The FIA saw things differently, however, and duly hit Norris with a five-second time penalty at the end of the race.

Norris finished just over four seconds ahead of Verstappen in the end, meaning that the Red Bull star duly claimed Norris' podium as a result of his punishment.

Frustrated after the race, Norris sounded as though he was utterly perplexed by the decision, feeling that Verstappen had also gained an advantage by leaving the circuit - the exact thing Norris was given a penalty for. "He's overtaken by going off track, so I don't know what I'm meant to do," Norris explained to Sky Sports in the media pen.

Lando Norris was left frustrated after being punished by the FIA

"He defends by going off track, he overtakes by going off track. So, if he goes off the track, clearly he's gone in way too hard and also gained an advantage by doing what he did. But I don't make the rules."

Norris has now lost further ground on Verstappen in the battle for the drivers' championship, with the Red Bull star now 57 points ahead of his British rival.

With just five grands prix and two sprint races remaining this season, time is running out to make up that gap.

Despite that, Norris did not want to complain too much, even finding time to praise his rival.

"I'm not going to complain about it," Norris concluded.

"I think Max drove well, he defended well and we had a good race together, but the rules are the rules."

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris FIA United States Grand Prix
F1 Standings

