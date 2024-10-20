close global

NASCAR Playoff Race Today in Las Vegas: South Point 400 start times and how to watch live

The first race of the NASCAR Cup Series round of 8 begins at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend, after a dramatic weekend in Charlotte seven days ago.

The South Point 400 is set to take place on Sunday, October 20 around the 1.5 mile long track for 267 laps of racing.

Last weekend saw Kyle Larson achieve a commanding victory at Charlotte, as he enters the final eight as the favourite to take the 2024 title, with Alex Bowman stripped of his place in the last 8 because of a car weight issue at the last race.

Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Joey Logano all sit below the cut-off line, with pressure mounting at Talladega to remain in the playoffs.

Ross Chastain won last time out in Kansas

NASCAR Las Vegas: South Point 400 start times

The 267-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, October 20th, 2024) at 2:30pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:30pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 1:30pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:30am Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm Sunday

NBC will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC
United Kingdom:Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

