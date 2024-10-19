F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint

Max Verstappen dominated Saturday's sprint race at the US Grand Prix, leading from lights to flag to extend his championship lead by two points nad snatch back some much-needed momentum.

Lando Norris dashed up from fourth to second in the opening corners, but couldn't catch the reigning champion as his front tyres degraded, which eventually delivered the Brit into the clutches of Carlos Sainz, who overtook him on the last lap to claim second.

George Russell started the day second on the grid, but was passed by both Ferraris in the middle of the race after burning out his tyres chasing Norris, and spent the final laps defending fifth place from his team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

A fascinating subplot starting this weekend is the fight for Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat for next season, with Helmut Marko framing it as a six-race shootout between the Mexican, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda for the seat alongside Verstappen.

Perez finished behind the Haas pair of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, while Tsunoda in the lead VCARB finished 11th and Lawson, in his first race of the season, could only finish 16th.

Lando Norris dropped just two points to Max Verstappen

2024 US Grand Prix Sprint - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +3.882s

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +6.240s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +6.956s

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +15.766s

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +18.724s

7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +25.161s

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +26.588s

9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +29.950s

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +37.059s [Including 5-second penalty]

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +38.363s

12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +39.460s

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +41.236s

14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +41.995s

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +42.804s

16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +44.008s

17. Alex Albon [Williams] - +44.564s

18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +46.807s

19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +52.842s

20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +54.476s



