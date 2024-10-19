close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint

F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint

F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint

F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint

Max Verstappen dominated Saturday's sprint race at the US Grand Prix, leading from lights to flag to extend his championship lead by two points nad snatch back some much-needed momentum.

Lando Norris dashed up from fourth to second in the opening corners, but couldn't catch the reigning champion as his front tyres degraded, which eventually delivered the Brit into the clutches of Carlos Sainz, who overtook him on the last lap to claim second.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

George Russell started the day second on the grid, but was passed by both Ferraris in the middle of the race after burning out his tyres chasing Norris, and spent the final laps defending fifth place from his team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

A fascinating subplot starting this weekend is the fight for Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat for next season, with Helmut Marko framing it as a six-race shootout between the Mexican, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda for the seat alongside Verstappen.

Perez finished behind the Haas pair of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, while Tsunoda in the lead VCARB finished 11th and Lawson, in his first race of the season, could only finish 16th.

Lando Norris dropped just two points to Max Verstappen

READ MORE: Ricciardo set for surprise return to US after stunning offer

2024 US Grand Prix Sprint - Final classification

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +3.882s
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +6.240s
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +6.956s
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +15.766s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +18.724s
7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +25.161s
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +26.588s
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +29.950s
10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +37.059s [Including 5-second penalty]
11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +38.363s
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +39.460s
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +41.236s
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +41.995s
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +42.804s
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +44.008s
17. Alex Albon [Williams] - +44.564s
18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +46.807s
19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +52.842s
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +54.476s

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo
US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'
United States GP

US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'

  • Today 17:00
F1 US Grand Prix Sprint starting order with penalties applied
United States Grand Prix

F1 US Grand Prix Sprint starting order with penalties applied

  • Today 13:00

Latest News

US Grand Prix Sprint

F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint

  • 2 uur geleden
Red Bull

Under-fire Red Bull star reveals MULTIPLE offers to move teams

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen rival BACKS FIA for forcing Red Bull changes

  • Today 18:00
United States GP

US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'

  • Today 17:00
United States Grand Prix

F1 US Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 16:00
United States GP Sprint

F1 US Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and EPSN TV

  • Today 14:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x