F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint
Max Verstappen dominated Saturday's sprint race at the US Grand Prix, leading from lights to flag to extend his championship lead by two points nad snatch back some much-needed momentum.
Lando Norris dashed up from fourth to second in the opening corners, but couldn't catch the reigning champion as his front tyres degraded, which eventually delivered the Brit into the clutches of Carlos Sainz, who overtook him on the last lap to claim second.
George Russell started the day second on the grid, but was passed by both Ferraris in the middle of the race after burning out his tyres chasing Norris, and spent the final laps defending fifth place from his team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
A fascinating subplot starting this weekend is the fight for Sergio Perez's Red Bull seat for next season, with Helmut Marko framing it as a six-race shootout between the Mexican, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda for the seat alongside Verstappen.
Perez finished behind the Haas pair of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, while Tsunoda in the lead VCARB finished 11th and Lawson, in his first race of the season, could only finish 16th.
2024 US Grand Prix Sprint - Final classification
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +3.882s
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +6.240s
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +6.956s
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +15.766s
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +18.724s
7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +25.161s
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +26.588s
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +29.950s
10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +37.059s [Including 5-second penalty]
11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +38.363s
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +39.460s
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +41.236s
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +41.995s
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +42.804s
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +44.008s
17. Alex Albon [Williams] - +44.564s
18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +46.807s
19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +52.842s
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +54.476s
