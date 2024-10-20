US Grand Prix 2024 starting grid after penalties applied

Max Verstappen was denied pole position at the US Grand Prix by a dramatic late crash.

George Russell hit the barriers in Turn 19 while all of the major players were behind him on their final fast laps – Verstappen's very fast indeed – and were forced to slow down by the double yellow flags caused by the big impact.

READ MORE: F1 US Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Mercedes SMASH decides pole battle after Hamilton heartbreak

Liam Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Visa Cash App RB, will start from the back of the grid after being slammed with a 60-place-grid penalty.

F1 US Grand Prix 2024 starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:29.525sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.203sec

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.316sec

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.342sec

5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.428sec

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.590sec

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.689sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.829sec

9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - No time set

10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - No time set

11. Alex Albon [Williams]

12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]

17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]



US Grand Prix Race - Sunday, October 20, 2024

The race in Austin kicks off today at 2pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 3pm Sunday

United States (PDT): 12pm Sunday

Central European Time 9pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday



READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

Related