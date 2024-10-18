F1 US GP Results Today: Ferraris flying in Austin as Red Bull star struggles
F1 US GP Results Today: Ferraris flying in Austin as Red Bull star struggles
Ferrari topped the timing sheets in the only practice session for the United States Grand Prix, both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc going a solid quarter of a second faster than their closest rivals.
Max Verstappen was closest to them, although his team-mate Sergio Perez could only go 16th fastest, behind the returning Liam Lawson in the VCARB previously driven by Daniel Ricciardo.
WATCH: Red Bull still believe in Constructors’ Championship
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both spun at high speed during the session, but were saved from any costly contact with the wall by the large run-off areas at the track.
The Sauber of Zhou Guanyu exited the session early, coming into the pits and being taken apart after the Chinese driver complained of a loss of power while out on track.
READ MORE: Ricciardo set for surprise return to US after stunning offer
F1 FP1 Results: US Grand Prix 2024
1. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:33.602sec
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.021sec
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.253sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.266sec
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.306sec
6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.361sec
7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.491sec
8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.494sec
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.510sec
10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.711sec
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.762sec
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.773sec
13. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +0.841sec
14. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.016sec
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.017sec
16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.036sec
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.204sec
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.439sec
19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.646sec
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.617sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, sprint qualifying is due to take place later on Friday, with the championship protagonists battling it out for pole position. The session is due to start at 10:30pm BST.
READ MORE: F1 US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 US GP Results Today: Ferraris flying in Austin as Red Bull star struggles
- 1 uur geleden
FIA confirm MAJOR changes to US GP after 2023 fiasco
- 2 uur geleden
US Grand Prix 2024: Why is Daniel Ricciardo not racing?
- 3 uur geleden
F1 US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and TV
- Today 17:00
F1 US Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- Today 16:00
Wallace reveals 2024 election stance after Donald Trump ROW
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec