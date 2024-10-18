F1 US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying Today: Start times, schedule and TV

Formula 1 returns from its late-season mini-break this weekend, with teams and drivers heading to Austin and the Circuit of the Americas.

The US Grand Prix has been held at COTA since 2012, with Lewis Hamilton winning at the track five times – and Max Verstappen claiming the last three.

However before Saturday's Sprint, teams have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after today's sole practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 19-lap race.

This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift Sprint qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.

The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (Q1, Q2, and Q3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.

Sprint Qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with Q1 lasting 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 a brisk 8 minutes.

Now, let's take a look at the Sprint qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Austin.

US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, October 18/ Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Sprint qualifying session at the US GP kicks off today, Friday, October 18, at 4:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CDT): 4:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 5:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 2:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 10:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 11:30pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 8:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 5:30am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 8am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 3:30pm Friday

Japan (JST): 6:30am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 11:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 12:30am Saturday

China (CST): 5:30am Saturday

India (IST): 3:00am Saturday

Brazil: 6:30pm Friday

Singapore: 5:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 12:30am Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 1:30am Saturday

Turkey: 12:30am Saturday



How to watch US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

