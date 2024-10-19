Formula 1 returns from its late-season mini-break this weekend, with teams and drivers heading to Austin and the Circuit of the Americas.

The US Grand Prix has been held at COTA since 2012, with Lewis Hamilton winning at the track five times – and Max Verstappen claiming the last three.

Now that McLaren have overtaken world champions Red Bull in the constructors' championship, Zak Brown's team can shift their full focus onto Norris, who is out to stop Verstappen from claiming his fourth consecutive F1 title.

F1's 19th round of 2024 takes place at the Circuit of the Americasand is sure to be another close-run affair in what has been a thrilling season.

But who will start the race from the front? Despite winning last year's edition, Red Bull will be hoping to improve on their 2023 qualifying showing in Austin, where Verstappen only managed to grab P6, four places behind Lando Norris who clinched P2.

United States Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, October 19, 2024

The qualifying session in Austin, Texas kicks off today at 5pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 5pm Saturday

United States (ET): 6pm Saturday

United States (CT): 5pm Saturday

United States (PT): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time 12am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 11am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 8am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 6am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 7:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 4pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 7am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 12amm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 1am Saturday

China (CST): 6am Saturday

India (IST): 3:30am Saturday

Brazil: 6pm Saturday

Singapore: 5am Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 12am Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 1am Saturday

Turkey: 12am Saturday



How to watch the 2024 United States Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

