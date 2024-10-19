F1 US Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 US Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 returns from its late-season mini-break this weekend, with teams and drivers heading to Austin and the Circuit of the Americas.
The US Grand Prix has been held at COTA since 2012, with Lewis Hamilton winning at the track five times – and Max Verstappen claiming the last three.
READ MORE: F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Verstappen strikes MAJOR title blow in dramatic session
Now that McLaren have overtaken world champions Red Bull in the constructors' championship, Zak Brown's team can shift their full focus onto Norris, who is out to stop Verstappen from claiming his fourth consecutive F1 title.
F1's 19th round of 2024 takes place at the Circuit of the Americasand is sure to be another close-run affair in what has been a thrilling season.
But who will start the race from the front? Despite winning last year's edition, Red Bull will be hoping to improve on their 2023 qualifying showing in Austin, where Verstappen only managed to grab P6, four places behind Lando Norris who clinched P2.
United States Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, October 19, 2024
The qualifying session in Austin, Texas kicks off today at 5pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 5pm Saturday
United States (ET): 6pm Saturday
United States (CT): 5pm Saturday
United States (PT): 3pm Saturday
Central European Time 12am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 8am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 6am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 7:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 4pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 7am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 12amm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 1am Saturday
China (CST): 6am Saturday
India (IST): 3:30am Saturday
Brazil: 6pm Saturday
Singapore: 5am Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 12am Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 1am Saturday
Turkey: 12am Saturday
READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return
How to watch the 2024 United States Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 results: Title battle takes fresh twist in thrilling US Grand Prix sprint
- 2 uur geleden
Under-fire Red Bull star reveals MULTIPLE offers to move teams
- 3 uur geleden
Verstappen rival BACKS FIA for forcing Red Bull changes
- Today 18:00
US GP awards shock F1 driver 'pole position'
- Today 17:00
F1 US Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 16:00
F1 US Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and EPSN TV
- Today 14:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec