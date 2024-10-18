F1 US Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 returns from its late-season mini-break this weekend, with teams and drivers heading to Austin and the Circuit of the Americas.
The US Grand Prix has been held at COTA since 2012, with Lewis Hamilton winning at the track five times – and Max Verstappen claiming the last three.
The grid will also feature a major change in Austin, with Visa Cash App RB replacing Daniel Ricciardo with Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.
However, the New Zealander will face a difficult start to his F1 campaign, after it was revealed he will serve an engine penalty at COTA.
The US GP will also feature the first sprint race since June, with the drivers' only getting one practice session on Friday, to master the track and prepare for the race weekend.
Who will come out victorious at COTA? Will it be five-time winner at the circuit Lewis Hamilton or will Verstappen take his first victory since the Spanish GP?
F1 Practice times - US Grand Prix
The action starts today (Friday) with the first and only practice session of the weekend at 12:30pm local time (CT), followed by Sprint Qualifying at 4:30pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
US Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, October 18, 2024
Local time (CDT): 12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 1:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 10:30am Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 4:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 1:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 4am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 11:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 2:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 7:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 8:30pm Friday
China (CST): 1:30am Saturday
India (IST): 11pm Friday
Brazil: 2:30pm Friday
Singapore: 1:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 8:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 9:30pm Friday
Turkey: 8:30pm Friday
How to watch the US Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
