F1 US Grand Prix Practice Today: Start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 returns from its late-season mini-break this weekend, with teams and drivers heading to Austin and the Circuit of the Americas.

The US Grand Prix has been held at COTA since 2012, with Lewis Hamilton winning at the track five times – and Max Verstappen claiming the last three.

The grid will also feature a major change in Austin, with Visa Cash App RB replacing Daniel Ricciardo with Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.

However, the New Zealander will face a difficult start to his F1 campaign, after it was revealed he will serve an engine penalty at COTA.

The US GP will also feature the first sprint race since June, with the drivers' only getting one practice session on Friday, to master the track and prepare for the race weekend.

Who will come out victorious at COTA? Will it be five-time winner at the circuit Lewis Hamilton or will Verstappen take his first victory since the Spanish GP?

F1 Practice times - US Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday) with the first and only practice session of the weekend at 12:30pm local time (CT), followed by Sprint Qualifying at 4:30pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

US Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, October 18, 2024

Local time (CDT): 12:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 1:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 10:30am Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 4:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 1:30am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 4am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 11:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 2:30am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 7:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 8:30pm Friday

China (CST): 1:30am Saturday

India (IST): 11pm Friday

Brazil: 2:30pm Friday

Singapore: 1:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 8:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 9:30pm Friday

Turkey: 8:30pm Friday



How to watch the US Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

