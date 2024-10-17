close global

Audi F1 target delivers SHOCK driver lineup admission

Valtteri Bottas has made a shock admission about Audi's 2025 driver lineup as uncertainty surrounds his F1 future

Audi will takeover Sauber in 2026, with the team yet to decide on the pairing who will carry their team into the future.

Nico Hulkenberg is their only confirmed driver for 2025, who at the age of 37 is one of the oldest drivers on the grid.

However, the German will be joining a struggling Sauber next year, with the team yet to score a point this season and languishing at the bottom of the constructors' standings.

Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Sauber in 2025
Valtteri Bottas has dropped a hint on his future

Bottas drops hint about Audi's F1 line-up

Current Williams star Franco Colapinto, who will be forced to vacate his seat for Carlos Sainz in 2025, has also been tipped to join Audi after impressing on his F1 debut.

However, in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Bottas hinted that he is the man to continue with the team, despite failing to score a point in 2024.

"I think I can still concentrate on plan A," he said.

"I always stay positive and hope that it works out. I don't have any alternatives in mind yet and hope that I don't need them."

When asked how he felt about teaming up with Hulkenberg, which would make them the oldest pairing in F1, Bottas seemed to welcome the idea.

"I know Nico well," he added. "He's been with us for a while. We often meet on our travels. He also lives in Monaco. I think we would make a good driver duo.

"In my opinion, the team needs experience in general now, and that obviously means two experienced drivers. So that would be a good fit."

Nico Hulkenberg Audi Sauber Valtteri Bottas
