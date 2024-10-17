Audi F1 target delivers SHOCK driver lineup admission
Audi F1 target delivers SHOCK driver lineup admission
Valtteri Bottas has made a shock admission about Audi's 2025 driver lineup as uncertainty surrounds his F1 future
Audi will takeover Sauber in 2026, with the team yet to decide on the pairing who will carry their team into the future.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
Nico Hulkenberg is their only confirmed driver for 2025, who at the age of 37 is one of the oldest drivers on the grid.
However, the German will be joining a struggling Sauber next year, with the team yet to score a point this season and languishing at the bottom of the constructors' standings.
Bottas drops hint about Audi's F1 line-up
Current Williams star Franco Colapinto, who will be forced to vacate his seat for Carlos Sainz in 2025, has also been tipped to join Audi after impressing on his F1 debut.
However, in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, Bottas hinted that he is the man to continue with the team, despite failing to score a point in 2024.
"I think I can still concentrate on plan A," he said.
"I always stay positive and hope that it works out. I don't have any alternatives in mind yet and hope that I don't need them."
When asked how he felt about teaming up with Hulkenberg, which would make them the oldest pairing in F1, Bottas seemed to welcome the idea.
"I know Nico well," he added. "He's been with us for a while. We often meet on our travels. He also lives in Monaco. I think we would make a good driver duo.
"In my opinion, the team needs experience in general now, and that obviously means two experienced drivers. So that would be a good fit."
READ MORE: Verstappen speaks out on move to IndyCar
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA address 'SUSPICIOUS' activity after F1 rule change
- 40 minutes ago
F1 announces EXCLUSIVE partnership for US Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to 'CONFUSING' Hendrick Motorsports appeal decision
- Today 17:00
2024 NASCAR Cup Series in Las Vegas: South Point 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
- Today 16:00
Audi F1 target delivers SHOCK driver lineup admission
- Today 15:00
F1 team reveal EXCITING partnership before US Grand Prix
- Today 04:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec