F1 teams release INCREDIBLE limited-edition US car looks

A number of Formula 1 teams have unveiled special, one-off looks for this weekend's return to the Circuit of the Americas.

The Austin track marks the first race back after a mini-break of almost a month in the calendar, with the race sequencing going into overdrive between now and the end of the season.

Red Bull and McLaren will resume their battle for the constructors' championship, while Lando Norris will hope to narrow the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship even further.

The race is the second US race of the season, before the sport heads to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas next month.

A fresh look for this weekend's #USGP



BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 15, 2024

US GP livery changes

The US GP will take place at a much-changed COTA track, with the FIA implementing a number of changes ahead of this year's event.

The cars on display will also have an element of change about them, with teams opting to be creative ahead of the iconic US race.

American-owned team Haas F1 have continued their history of US-based designs with an American flag-themed livery that also features an eagle.

Made in America



MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Enstone-based team Alpine have incorporated an iconic American movie franchise in their design.

Their car features a dusty colour with the Indiana Jones logo plastered all over in celebration of the iconic franchise's release of a new video game in December.

While the concept is cool, the Alpine now looks remarkably like a McLaren, which may lead to confusion if Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly can get their car up the grid at this weekend's race.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin have also introduced a new look for Austin, slightly altering their dark green look as part of a 'Generation 3' design overhaul.

More than just a livery.



Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) October 15, 2024

