close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 teams release INCREDIBLE limited-edition US car looks

F1 teams release INCREDIBLE limited-edition US car looks

F1 teams release INCREDIBLE limited-edition US car looks

F1 teams release INCREDIBLE limited-edition US car looks

A number of Formula 1 teams have unveiled special, one-off looks for this weekend's return to the Circuit of the Americas.

The Austin track marks the first race back after a mini-break of almost a month in the calendar, with the race sequencing going into overdrive between now and the end of the season.

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Red Bull and McLaren will resume their battle for the constructors' championship, while Lando Norris will hope to narrow the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship even further.

The race is the second US race of the season, before the sport heads to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas next month.

READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure

US GP livery changes

The US GP will take place at a much-changed COTA track, with the FIA implementing a number of changes ahead of this year's event.

The cars on display will also have an element of change about them, with teams opting to be creative ahead of the iconic US race.

American-owned team Haas F1 have continued their history of US-based designs with an American flag-themed livery that also features an eagle.

Meanwhile, Enstone-based team Alpine have incorporated an iconic American movie franchise in their design.

Their car features a dusty colour with the Indiana Jones logo plastered all over in celebration of the iconic franchise's release of a new video game in December.

While the concept is cool, the Alpine now looks remarkably like a McLaren, which may lead to confusion if Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly can get their car up the grid at this weekend's race.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin have also introduced a new look for Austin, slightly altering their dark green look as part of a 'Generation 3' design overhaul.

READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 McLaren Lando Norris Circuit of the Americas
Hamilton makes Ricciardo-alike US announcement
Latest F1 News

Hamilton makes Ricciardo-alike US announcement

  • 2 uur geleden
What is the F1 Circuit of the Americas viewing tower - and how to get tickets
F1 Explained

What is the F1 Circuit of the Americas viewing tower - and how to get tickets

  • Yesterday 19:00

Latest News

NASCAR

Logano reveals reaction to MIRACLE playoff survival

  • 59 minutes ago
Red Bull

Perez warned about firing danger THIS winter

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton makes Ricciardo-alike US announcement

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

F1 teams release INCREDIBLE limited-edition US car looks

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Explained

What is the F1 Circuit of the Americas viewing tower - and how to get tickets

  • Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR Off the Track

NASCAR legend responds to JD Vance race appearance

  • Yesterday 18:17
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x