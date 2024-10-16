F1 teams release INCREDIBLE limited-edition US car looks
F1 teams release INCREDIBLE limited-edition US car looks
A number of Formula 1 teams have unveiled special, one-off looks for this weekend's return to the Circuit of the Americas.
The Austin track marks the first race back after a mini-break of almost a month in the calendar, with the race sequencing going into overdrive between now and the end of the season.
READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP
Red Bull and McLaren will resume their battle for the constructors' championship, while Lando Norris will hope to narrow the gap to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship even further.
The race is the second US race of the season, before the sport heads to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas next month.
A fresh look for this weekend’s #USGP 🧡😎— BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 15, 2024
Let us know what you think Team 👇💬 pic.twitter.com/7aOVK8Os9Z
READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure
US GP livery changes
The US GP will take place at a much-changed COTA track, with the FIA implementing a number of changes ahead of this year's event.
The cars on display will also have an element of change about them, with teams opting to be creative ahead of the iconic US race.
American-owned team Haas F1 have continued their history of US-based designs with an American flag-themed livery that also features an eagle.
Made in America 🦅🇺🇸— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 15, 2024
Turning up to Texas with symbols of home 👊#HaasF1 #F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/k9MeZCtUUP
Meanwhile, Enstone-based team Alpine have incorporated an iconic American movie franchise in their design.
Their car features a dusty colour with the Indiana Jones logo plastered all over in celebration of the iconic franchise's release of a new video game in December.
While the concept is cool, the Alpine now looks remarkably like a McLaren, which may lead to confusion if Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly can get their car up the grid at this weekend's race.
Meanwhile, Aston Martin have also introduced a new look for Austin, slightly altering their dark green look as part of a 'Generation 3' design overhaul.
More than just a livery.— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) October 15, 2024
We explore the meaning behind our new-look F1 car celebrating the launch of Generation 3 with our title partner, @aramco, in the build-up to the United States Grand Prix. ⬇️
READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Logano reveals reaction to MIRACLE playoff survival
- 59 minutes ago
Perez warned about firing danger THIS winter
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton makes Ricciardo-alike US announcement
- 2 uur geleden
F1 teams release INCREDIBLE limited-edition US car looks
- 3 uur geleden
What is the F1 Circuit of the Americas viewing tower - and how to get tickets
- Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR legend responds to JD Vance race appearance
- Yesterday 18:17
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec