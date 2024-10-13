F1 team confirm WILD car change for US race
F1 team confirm WILD car change for US race
One Formula 1 team will have a very different look when the sport returns to screens for the upcoming US Grand Prix.
The race came back more than a decade ago, and has been a favourite with both drivers and fans alike at the Circuit of the Americas, the only non-street circuit the sport uses in the US.
READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP
Daniel Ricciardo paid a unique homage to the race in 2022, by dressing up as a cowboy and riding a horse into the paddock much to the delight of F1 fans.
Similarly, Red Bull unveiled a one-off Texan theme in 2018, with their two drivers Ricciardo and Max Verstappen sporting cowboy themed race suits.
Williams reveal new US Grand Prix rear wing
Williams have revealed a special design of their own for the 2024 US Grand Prix, with a new rear wing chosen by their fans in partnership with Kraken, after Grid Pass holders submitted their designs.
The cars of Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto will feature six fan digital alter egos from the Williams Racing Cosmos Collection designed by Web3 artist Candy Apple.
READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed
“This project was incredibly special to me! It allowed me to combine the cutting-edge technology of blockchain with the rich, iconic history of Williams Racing,” the artist said.
“I had a blast creating these ten characters for Williams. It was a fun challenge to design something enjoyable for all ages, while also finding ways to weave their history into various traits.
“Having my art featured on the rear wing of a Formula 1 car is beyond special.
“As a Web3 creator, it's particularly unique – offering a creative and exciting way for digital collectibles to be seen by the world.
"My ultimate goal with my art has always been to just make people smile, and I’m grateful to Kraken and Williams for helping make that more of a reality.”
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hendrick Motorsports release statement following SHOCK disqualification at the Roval
- 27 minutes ago
US Grand Prix F1 weather forecast - all the latest from Austin
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR playoff star DISQUALIFIED after Charlotte race to crash out of postseason
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Charlotte Roval results: Reddick and 23XI avoid elimination with DRAMATIC comeback
- Today 07:15
Hamilton fans and stars react to massive Met Gala announcement
- Today 04:00
Ricciardo set for surprise return to US after stunning offer
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec