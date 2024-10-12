NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bank of America Roval 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at the Charlotte Motor Speedway today (Saturday, October 12th) for the 2024 Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying.

Last time out at Talladega NASCAR saw a historic 28-car wreck, the largest in the series' history, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Yellawood 500.

However, this weekend is the last chance for those drivers below the bubble to make it into the round of eight, with Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric all sitting under the dotted line.

William Byron currently leads the playoff standings, followed by Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, who will all be hoping to add a win to their tally in North Carolina.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won last time out at Talladega

Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, October 12, 2024) at 2 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2pm on Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 1pm on Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11am on Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm on Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm on Saturday



Qualifying will be available to watch live on USA Network or stream on the NBC Sports App. Radio coverage is also available from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:USA Network, NBC Sports App

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



