NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bank of America Roval 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at the Charlotte Motor Speedway today (Saturday, October 12th) for the 2024 Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying.
Last time out at Talladega NASCAR saw a historic 28-car wreck, the largest in the series' history, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Yellawood 500.
However, this weekend is the last chance for those drivers below the bubble to make it into the round of eight, with Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric all sitting under the dotted line.
William Byron currently leads the playoff standings, followed by Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, who will all be hoping to add a win to their tally in North Carolina.
Bank of America Roval 400 qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, October 12, 2024) at 2 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 2pm on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 1pm on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11am on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:30pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:30pm on Saturday
Qualifying will be available to watch live on USA Network or stream on the NBC Sports App. Radio coverage is also available from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:USA Network, NBC Sports App
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
