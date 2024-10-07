NASCAR chaos ensues at Talladega after MONSTROUS 28-CAR wreck

NASCAR saw a huge wreck at Talladega last night with as many as 28 cars being caught up in the chaotic incident.

The Cup Series hit Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday for another round of 12 playoff race, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. eventually coming out on top ahead of Brad Keselowski.

READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit

However, with five laps to go, chaos ensued at the circuit after Keselowski appeared to shove the #2 car of Austin Cindric when battling towards the front of the order.

As a result of the contact, Cindric's car went spinning, flying into the pack behind and setting off a domino effect of wrecks, with almost the entire field appearing to be caught up in it one way or another.

READ MORE: NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025

Austin Cindric was heavily involved in the wreck at Talladega

'Biggest crash ever' in modern-day NASCAR

The wreck has since been dubbed as the biggest ever in the modern-day Cup Series, despite there often being big wrecks in the sport. That is according to CBS Sports.

Offering his thoughts on the events that unfolded in Talladega, the driver caught up in it all, Cindric, told the media: “I just got turned at the front of the field. Unfortunately, that’s how Daytona ended for us and I think what that says is we’ve got really fast race cars and great execution,”

“As the leader, I was trying to be as predictable as possible as far as taking pushes and it’s just a real shame.

"I don’t really feel like doing a whole lot of complaining about what happened or whose fault it is, it doesn’t really matter."

READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team

IT'S NOT JUST A BIG ONE. IT'S THE HUGE ONE!



Nearly the entire field involved in this crash at Talladega! #NASCAR



📺 : NBC pic.twitter.com/poJkMCPuIn — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 6, 2024

Brad Keselowski also explained how the incident unfolded from his viewpoint, pinning the blame on something to do with the car of Todd Gilliland.

"Something happened to the #38 car where we were lapping him, I don't know what and he stayed on the bottom lane and blocked it," Keselowski said.

"When he blocked the bottom lane with all the Fords in it, it caused us all to react. And we stretched it and its rubber band, so we stretched rubber band and it snapped back down the backstretch."

Fortunately, no cars went airborne in the incident. This is a testament to the great work that NASCAR continues to do safety-wise on their cars.

READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL

Related