Hamilton makes health announcement for beloved dog Roscoe

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has issued an ‘important’ statement about the health of his dog Roscoe in an update posted to his social media.

Roscoe Hamilton is almost as famous and just as adored as his seven-time champion dad, with the British star now revealing he takes the health of his beloved pooch just as seriously as his own.

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Hamilton introduced his two bulldogs, Roscoe and Coco, to the F1 paddock in 2013 when he first adopted the two pups and has built quite the fanbase on Instagram, with the account @roscoelovescoco boasting 1.1 million followers.

Coco sadly died in 2020 after suffering a heart attack, leaving Roscoe unaccompanied in his paddock appearances ever since.

In recent months a new F1 pooch has come to snatch Roscoe’s paddock crown, with Charles Leclerc’s pup, Leo, often seen in the arms of girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux.

Roscoe and Lewis Hamilton face fierce competition from Leo and Charles Leclerc as the cutest driver dog pairing

Instead of giving into jealousy, however, Roscoe demonstrated his good nature during a puppy play-date with Leo, organised by future Ferrari team-mates Hamilton and Leclerc.

Roscoe has also been seen sporting Ferrari colours on his Instagram, with the dog rocking a red harness in a recent post, as he looks forward to Hamilton's upcoming move.

Roscoe Hamilton in top shape

Hamilton has since provided an update on the health of his four-legged friend, in a statement regarding Roscoe’s switch to plant-based food.

The bulldog was pictured in the post on the champion's Instagram looking healthy, happily getting stuck into his new vegan dinner as he switches to align with his owner's plant-based diet.

“I’m excited to announce that Roscoe and I have teamed up with @‌bramblepets, the first 100% plant-based fresh food for dogs,” Hamilton wrote.

“Health is really important to me and those same standards apply when it comes to Roscoe. I’ve invested in Bramble because it meets those standards.

“It’s made from clean ingredients, formulated by veterinary nutritionists, and has the science to back it up.

“Most importantly Roscoe loves it. His energy levels are higher, his coat is shinier and his skin is healthier. It’s like he’s a puppy again. I hope your dogs love it as much as my boy Roscoe does.”

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen

Related