Hamilton shares precious snap with beloved dog Roscoe

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared an adorable snap of him and his beloved dog, Roscoe.

It's been a tough time of things on track so far this season for the Mercedes driver, who will join Ferrari ahead of the 2024 season.

Last time out in Canada, despite finishing fourth, Hamilton described the race as one of his 'worst' in a very critical self-assessment.

Ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, away from the track, Hamilton appears to have taken some downtime, sharing images of himself and Roscoe on his Instagram story.

Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe has become popular online

Lewis Hamilton often brings Roscoe to F1 race weekends

Lewis Hamilton shares adorable new Roscoe image

Roscoe can often be seen in and around the F1 paddock on a race weekend, with Hamilton's pet becoming a recognised and popular figure since the seven-time champion rescued him back in 2013.

Another place that Roscoe can often be spotted is Hamilton's Instagram, with the Mercedes star frequently pictured alongside his beloved pet on social media.

Ahead of this weekend's race in Barcelona, Hamilton has shared fresh images of Roscoe via his Instagram stories.

The first of Hamilton's stories showed a video of Roscoe sleeping, which the Mercedes star had captioned 'Beauty Sleep', whilst the second image, re-posted by X user @fiagirly, simply showed the pair enjoying the recent sunshine in an adorable image.

Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe in recent photo. 💛 pic.twitter.com/oMqmYm2fOw — deni (@fiagirly) June 17, 2024

Hamilton heads to this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix sitting eighth in the 2024 drivers standings.

Despite this, the Mercedes star no doubt heads to Barcelona with some optimism following Mercedes' resurgent pace in Canada and the fact that he has won the Spanish GP a joint-record six times.

