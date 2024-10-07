YouTube star with over 14 million subscribers SLAMMED after crashing $200K car live on stream

YouTube star Jack Doherty has crashed his $200,000 McLaren 570S live on stream after being seen using his cell phone at the wheel and people are rightly furious about it.

Doherty joined YouTube in 2016 and has since posted over 1,500 videos on the platform, amassing 14.9 million subscribers in the process.

Alongside making videos, Doherty is a streamer on Kick - the streaming platform sponsoring Sauber's Formula 1 outfit in 2025.

In his latest stream, Doherty's passenger was filming him driving down a rainy highway, with the YouTuber having one hand on the wheel and one on his phone, which he begins by looking down at in this clip.

Jack Doherty was driving a McLaren when he crashed

YouTuber Jack Doherty crashes

After accelerating, Doherty quickly loses control of his McLaren shouting 'No, no, no, no' as his car skids across the highway and into the barriers at speed.

The stream captures the aftermath of the incident, with Doherty's passenger and the guy filming left with a very bloodied face. Doherty, though, seemed more concerned with capturing it all on camera.

As for the car, that did not fare too well. Parts of the vehicle can be seen strewn across the highway in the clip, preventing the cars behind from passing through. Worst of all, though, the front of the vehicle was totally destroyed when hitting the barriers, essentially flattened and crushed halfway up the bonnet.

Doherty took to Instagram in the aftermath of the incident to caption a picture of himself and his car: "Blessed we’re alive🙏❤️," whilst tagging his passenger.

However, fans on social media showed their displeasure towards the YouTuber in the comments of his post, slamming him for reckless driving and the way he reacted after the incident, as well as for being on his cell phone just seconds before the crash.

Below, we've picked out just a few of the scathing comments he was left.

"Bro cares more about the car then his homie," @_anthony028 wrote.

Another user - @its_finnian, commented: "Yo I seen the whole uncut video and you didn’t give a single f*** about your friend, he was bleeding and hurt and you tell him to film for him and stage s*** like being pulled out of the car just for content! Thats fucking sad to value something that’s replaceable vs. a human soul that’s not!"

"Maybe don’t be on your phone and driving too fast in a rain storm. Hope you lose your license." wrote @rdwphoto_video

@rob531hh wrote: "Nice job, texting and driving, in the rain, in the fast lane, while your buddy records you. You deserve to be fully #prosecute(d) smart guy. lol."

Lastly, @vivaansagar1020 posted: "Bro cares more about his car then his friend, While his friend’s head was bleeding bro just wanted to film for content, this is a new low."

It is important to note that Kick has also banned Doherty in the aftermath of the incident.

