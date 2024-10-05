Hamlin sets the record STRAIGHT after Kansas comments
Hamlin sets the record STRAIGHT after Kansas comments
Denny Hamlin has set the record straight after he made comments that he wasn't “in it mentally" after Sunday’s race in Kansas.
The Joe Gibbs Racing star already has had a lot to contend with following a dispute between his team, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR for refusing to sign the charter agreement.
Furthermore, whilst Hamlin finished in the top-ten at the Kansas Speedway, it was still a difficult day as pit road issues cost him a chance of winning his way into the Round of 8.
However, it was the 43-year-old’s post race comments that garnered the most attention from fans, as he unveiled the challenges during the race.
Is Denny Hamlin struggling mentally in NASCAR?
“I’m not in it mentally. I can tell you that,” he said after Sunday’s race.
“There’s a lot of wires crossed and bolts loose at the moment.”
Hamlin has since set the record straight on his, podcast Actions Detrimental, clarifying what he meant by these comments.
“Yeah I was more speaking in the moment,” he said.
“Every reporter asked the same f*****g question after the race. ‘Where’s your mentality heading into Dega now?’
Denny sets the record straight on what he meant by "he wasn't in it mentally" after the race. 💿 pic.twitter.com/wyiz3kF6dO— Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) September 30, 2024
“Like I don’t know. I don’t think about Dega until f*****g Monday or Tuesday like I’m in the moment in this bubble right, and I’m trying to make sense of my day and how did the result turn out and what we could have done better.
“What I was saying there is that yeah when they asked about mentality about how do you stay mentally in it while this is all going on I’m like you know mentally I’m not in it.
“Right now I’m just p****d off I’m rattled in the moment because I’m so angry about how our day went.”
