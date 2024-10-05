NASCAR Qualifying Today: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
NASCAR Qualifying Today: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Talladega Superspeedway today (Saturday, October 5th) for the 2024 YellaWood 500 qualifying.
Last time out at Kansas, the playoff show was stolen by Ross Chastain who emerged victorious after 267 laps of action in the Hollywood Casino 400, with Kyle Busch suffering heartbreak as he looks for a Cup Series win for the 20th consecutive season.
READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL
This weekend, the 12 remaining playoff stars will be keen to put that right and have the W next to their name, particularly with the next playoff cut soon approaching.
At present, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric are below the dotted line, but there is still plenty of racing to be done and time for those names to ensure they advance.
William Byron currently leads the way in the playoff order, with Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell close behind.
READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race
YellaWood 500 qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 28, 2024) at 1:30 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 1:30pm on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 12:30pm on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 10:30am on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm on Saturday
Qualifying will be available to watch live on USA Network or stream on the NBC Sports App. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:USA Network, NBC Sports App
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Today: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- 46 minutes ago
Geri Horner finds new way to thrive as STUNNING campaign emerges
- Today 05:00
F1 and IndyCar champion name drops ICONIC US tracks in favorite circuit debate
- Today 03:00
Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING NASCAR move as 'offers' revealed
- Today 01:00
Horner admits REGRET over new Ricciardo deal
- Yesterday 23:00
NASCAR star tipped for presidential medal following relief efforts
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec