NASCAR Qualifying Today: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Talladega Superspeedway today (Saturday, October 5th) for the 2024 YellaWood 500 qualifying.

Last time out at Kansas, the playoff show was stolen by Ross Chastain who emerged victorious after 267 laps of action in the Hollywood Casino 400, with Kyle Busch suffering heartbreak as he looks for a Cup Series win for the 20th consecutive season.

READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL

This weekend, the 12 remaining playoff stars will be keen to put that right and have the W next to their name, particularly with the next playoff cut soon approaching.

At present, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric are below the dotted line, but there is still plenty of racing to be done and time for those names to ensure they advance.

William Byron currently leads the way in the playoff order, with Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell close behind.

READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV

NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race

Ross Chastain won last weekend at Kansas

YellaWood 500 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 28, 2024) at 1:30 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:30pm on Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 12:30pm on Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 10:30am on Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm on Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm on Saturday



Qualifying will be available to watch live on USA Network or stream on the NBC Sports App. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:USA Network, NBC Sports App

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'

Related