close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Today: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Qualifying Today: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Qualifying Today: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Qualifying Today: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Talladega Superspeedway today (Saturday, October 5th) for the 2024 YellaWood 500 qualifying.

Last time out at Kansas, the playoff show was stolen by Ross Chastain who emerged victorious after 267 laps of action in the Hollywood Casino 400, with Kyle Busch suffering heartbreak as he looks for a Cup Series win for the 20th consecutive season.

READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL

This weekend, the 12 remaining playoff stars will be keen to put that right and have the W next to their name, particularly with the next playoff cut soon approaching.

At present, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, and Austin Cindric are below the dotted line, but there is still plenty of racing to be done and time for those names to ensure they advance.

William Byron currently leads the way in the playoff order, with Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell close behind.

READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV

NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race

Ross Chastain won last weekend at Kansas

YellaWood 500 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 28, 2024) at 1:30 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:30pm on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 12:30pm on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 10:30am on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm on Saturday

Qualifying will be available to watch live on USA Network or stream on the NBC Sports App. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:USA Network, NBC Sports App
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Busch Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney Hollywood Casino 400 Daniel Suarez
NASCAR star tipped for presidential medal following relief efforts
NASCAR News

NASCAR star tipped for presidential medal following relief efforts

  • Yesterday 21:00
Michael Jordan NASCAR LAWSUIT uncovers stunning NBA statistic
NASCAR News

Michael Jordan NASCAR LAWSUIT uncovers stunning NBA statistic

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: YellaWood 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 46 minutes ago
F1 Off the Track

Geri Horner finds new way to thrive as STUNNING campaign emerges

  • Today 05:00
IndyCar News

F1 and IndyCar champion name drops ICONIC US tracks in favorite circuit debate

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR News

Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING NASCAR move as 'offers' revealed

  • Today 01:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Horner admits REGRET over new Ricciardo deal

  • Yesterday 23:00
NASCAR News

NASCAR star tipped for presidential medal following relief efforts

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x