F1 and IndyCar champion name drops ICONIC US tracks in favorite circuit debate

A Formula 1 world champion has spoken about some 'strange' US tracks in a discussion about his favorite circuits in motorsport.

British motorsport legend Nigel Mansell is also an IndyCar champion, winning the CART IndyCar World Series championship in 1993.

READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed

It was in 1992 that the Brit stormed to success in F1 with Williams, making him the only driver in history to win both the F1 world drivers' championship and the American open-wheel National Championship simultaneously.

Mansell then returned to F1 in 1994, picking up one more race victory before retiring in 1995 after a brief spell with McLaren.

Nigel Mansell won F1 and IndyCar championships

Mansell reveals favorite tracks

Now, Mansell has been talking about some of his favorite tracks that he had the privilege of racing on, including three unusual tracks in the US.

F1 raced around the streets of Dallas six times in the eighties and nineties, as well as racing in Vegas at the Caesars Palace GP.

That particular event lasted between 1981-1984, before the famous city had a 39-year hiatus from the F1 calendar, returning last year for the inaugural Las Vegas GP.

"Yeah we went to some very strange places," Mansell told Top Offshore Sportsbooks.

"We had Dallas, street circuit, Phoenix street circuit then Las Vegas around the car park. There was some really weird races we went to.

"But my favorite race is the old circuit at Silverstone, and that was a very brave circuit where you had to hang on to everything.

"The old Österreichring. The old Hockenheim ring. But all those circuits have been changed beyond recognition now for safety reasons. But there were some fabulous circuits in the past, and there’s some fabulous circuits now."

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Related