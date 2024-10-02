Wallace excited for next journey after big social media announcement

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has announced on social media that he and his wife Amanda have welcomed a baby boy into the world, expressing excitement about the journey of parenthood they are about to embark on.

Wallace and Carter announced their pregnancy on social media back in April and have now taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal the birth of their baby son.

It comes at a time when the 23XI Racing star has had some struggles on track of late.

Wallace failed to make the Cup Series playoffs this season and finished 17th in Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Bubba Wallace races for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series

Bubba Wallace makes exciting announcement

In the social media post, Wallace revealed that he and his wife are excited about the journey of being parents and the name of his newborn.

"Amanda and I would like to introduce you to Becks Hayden!," the 23XI Racing star wrote.

"Blessed with his presence on Sunday 9/29! We’re so excited for this Journey!"

In more positive news in terms of on-track news, NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the YellaWood 500.

Wallace earned his first Cup Series victory at the circuit way back in 2021, and will no doubt be eyeing his first of 2024 at the same place this weekend.

It was a tough day for Wallace there last time out, however, in the GEICO 500 back in April.

In that race, Wallace finished way down the order in 36th after a late wreck involving Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones.

