close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR set to lose HUGE sponsor ahead of 2025

NASCAR set to lose HUGE sponsor ahead of 2025

NASCAR set to lose HUGE sponsor ahead of 2025

NASCAR set to lose HUGE sponsor ahead of 2025

NASCAR is set to lose out as one of its top sponsors is expected to part ways with the racing series by the time the 2024 season draws to a close.

NASCAR and Geico will part ways at the end of the season following a successful stint in the sport since the insurance company joined in 2019.

NASCAR RESULTS: Busch suffers HEARTBREAK in Kansas as SHOCK star steals the show in playoff race

Having been a part of the premier partner model with NASCAR since 2020, the split will leave a significant gap, with the company also the current title sponsor of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

This model was introduced to eliminate the series' need for having a sole title sponsor, with Coca-Cola, Busch Light, and Xfinity also signing on.

After six years together, Geico will be the first major sponsor to exit the agreement, with the future of its title-sponsored event at Talladega Superspeedway unclear.

NASCAR will soon be searching for a new sponsor to replace Geico

NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race

A statement from Nascar reportedly said: ‘The partnership between Nascar and Geico has demonstrated the immense value and weekly excitement that two consumer-driven brands can create, and we are proud of the extraordinary brand value, exposure and growth opportunities we’ve built together.

"We’ve appreciated their partnership and presence in the sport as one of our first premier partners.’

NASCAR will no doubt be left scrambling to find a new title sponsor for 2025 but with interest in the sport growing globally, a partnership with the series would present a fruitful opportunity.

READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL

Related

NASCAR
Netflix NASCAR Drive to Survive series comeback confirmed
NASCAR Cup 2024

Netflix NASCAR Drive to Survive series comeback confirmed

  • Today 15:00
Hamlin tears into NASCAR crew after 'HORRIBLE' day
NASCAR Cup Series

Hamlin tears into NASCAR crew after 'HORRIBLE' day

  • Today 03:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR set to lose HUGE sponsor ahead of 2025

  • 27 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star blasts FIA for EMBARRASSING Verstappen punishment

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup 2024

Netflix NASCAR Drive to Survive series comeback confirmed

  • Today 15:00
F1 Stories

Jos Verstappen ANGER at son following race loss exposed

  • Today 05:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Hamlin tears into NASCAR crew after 'HORRIBLE' day

  • Today 03:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull 'FORCED' Ricciardo change

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x