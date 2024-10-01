NASCAR set to lose HUGE sponsor ahead of 2025

NASCAR is set to lose out as one of its top sponsors is expected to part ways with the racing series by the time the 2024 season draws to a close.

NASCAR and Geico will part ways at the end of the season following a successful stint in the sport since the insurance company joined in 2019.

Having been a part of the premier partner model with NASCAR since 2020, the split will leave a significant gap, with the company also the current title sponsor of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

This model was introduced to eliminate the series' need for having a sole title sponsor, with Coca-Cola, Busch Light, and Xfinity also signing on.

After six years together, Geico will be the first major sponsor to exit the agreement, with the future of its title-sponsored event at Talladega Superspeedway unclear.

NASCAR will soon be searching for a new sponsor to replace Geico

A statement from Nascar reportedly said: ‘The partnership between Nascar and Geico has demonstrated the immense value and weekly excitement that two consumer-driven brands can create, and we are proud of the extraordinary brand value, exposure and growth opportunities we’ve built together.

"We’ve appreciated their partnership and presence in the sport as one of our first premier partners.’

NASCAR will no doubt be left scrambling to find a new title sponsor for 2025 but with interest in the sport growing globally, a partnership with the series would present a fruitful opportunity.

