Major Miami GP changes revealed ahead of F1 2025 season
Ahead of Formula 1's 2025 season, huge changes have been revealed by the decision-makers at the Miami Grand Prix.
Miami has hosted an F1 race since 2022, with the Miami International Autodrome around the outskirts of the Hard Rock Stadium specifically created for the series.
Red Bull star Max Verstappen won the first two iterations of the race in 2022 and 2023, however, earlier this year, Lando Norris won his first-ever grand prix at the circuit.
The circuit is contracted to continue hosting F1 until 2031, but things will look very different the next time that drivers and teams arrive in Florida as the circuit looks to diversify its portfolio.
What has changed at the Miami GP?
The circuit has now added four new track layouts in an attempt to attract more motorsport events throughout the year.
The F1 circuit that was in place used public roads in some parts, meaning all-year-round racing simply was not an option.
The changes made hope to rectify this, as well as allow the circuit to increasingly host corporate and private functions.
“This is an exciting time to be a motorsports enthusiast here in South Florida,” Tom Garfinkel, managing partner of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, explained.
“Our investment into the facility and construction of the inner loop creates five track configurations worthy of the world’s most elite drivers and allows us to engage with the growing motorsports community of South Florida while also respecting the impact to local residents and businesses.
“There’s a thriving car culture here in South Florida and this investment enables us to better serve this growing group of automotive enthusiasts, as well as utilizing our campus for more community programming, including education and career opportunities for local youth and students.”
