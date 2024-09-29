Red Bull F1 car CATCHES FIRE with current star at the wheel
Red Bull F1 car CATCHES FIRE with current star at the wheel
One of Red Bull's current Formula 1 drivers caused one of the team's cars to catch fire in a recent outing.
The Red Bull Showrun racing event, featuring Formula 1 cars, travels around the globe and this time, it was current RB driver Yuki Tsunoda at the wheel.
READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure
During the Asian leg of the F1 calendar, the team have taken their show on the road to Taiwan, taking old machinery through the streets of Taichung alongside star drivers.
However, the event didn't go quite as planned, with Tsunoda's car flaming up following a rather exuberant trick.
READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed
Yuki Tsunoda car fire
Visa Cash App RB star Yuki Tsunoda was spinning his car around, performing donuts much to the fans' delight, before noticing the rear brakes were on fire, prompting a fire marshal to come and extinguish the flames.
Tsunoda will have a new team-mate from the United States Grand Prix onwards, with Daniel Ricciardo being replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of the season.
With the Singapore GP largely being expected to have been Ricciardo's final F1 race of his career, Tsunoda recently took to social media to portray the respect he had for the Australian.
Tsunoda will be hoping to set the timing screens alight, rather than his car, in the final six races of the season to keep his nose ahead of Lawson in the Red Bull pecking order.
READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo guarantee as Red Bull chief pays EMOTIONAL tribute following F1 exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull F1 car CATCHES FIRE with current star at the wheel
- 1 uur geleden
Deebo Samuel showcases INSANE skill as NFL star lives F1 fantasy
- 1 uur geleden
F1 2025 grid takes fresh TWIST as Audi 'decide' on lineup
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Race Today at Kansas City: Hollywood Casino 400 start times and how to watch live
- Today 13:00
Key figure discusses 'CONCERNS' regarding new F1 race
- Today 05:00
Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure
- Today 04:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov