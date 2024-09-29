Red Bull F1 car CATCHES FIRE with current star at the wheel

One of Red Bull's current Formula 1 drivers caused one of the team's cars to catch fire in a recent outing.

The Red Bull Showrun racing event, featuring Formula 1 cars, travels around the globe and this time, it was current RB driver Yuki Tsunoda at the wheel.

During the Asian leg of the F1 calendar, the team have taken their show on the road to Taiwan, taking old machinery through the streets of Taichung alongside star drivers.

However, the event didn't go quite as planned, with Tsunoda's car flaming up following a rather exuberant trick.

Yuki Tsunoda was present at the Taiwan showrun

Yuki Tsunoda will have a new team-mate in Austin through Liam Lawson

Yuki Tsunoda car fire

Visa Cash App RB star Yuki Tsunoda was spinning his car around, performing donuts much to the fans' delight, before noticing the rear brakes were on fire, prompting a fire marshal to come and extinguish the flames.

Tsunoda will have a new team-mate from the United States Grand Prix onwards, with Daniel Ricciardo being replaced by Liam Lawson for the final six races of the season.

With the Singapore GP largely being expected to have been Ricciardo's final F1 race of his career, Tsunoda recently took to social media to portray the respect he had for the Australian.

Tsunoda will be hoping to set the timing screens alight, rather than his car, in the final six races of the season to keep his nose ahead of Lawson in the Red Bull pecking order.

