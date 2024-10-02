F1 race winner claims Red Bull star Verstappen could QUIT
F1 race winner claims Red Bull star Verstappen could QUIT
Red Bull star Max Verstappen could quit Formula 1 amid his ongoing feud with the FIA, a former race-winner has claimed.
Verstappen has previously voiced his frustrations over certain aspects of the sport, and at the Singapore Grand Prix, where he was given a 'community service' penalty for swearing in a press conference, the Dutchman claimed that silly decisions like that could affect his future in the sport.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
Despite being under contract with Red Bull until 2028, the reigning world champion has made no secret of his view that he is not looking to break longevity records in the sport.
Now, former race winner Ralf Schumacher has claimed that Verstappen could indeed leave, believing every word the Dutchman has said.
READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom
Is Max Verstappen quitting F1?
Speaking to Sky Germany, when Ralf Schumacher was asked about the Dutchman's future, he admitted that wouldn’t be surprised if Verstappen decided to call it a day sooner rather than later, especially if tensions with the FIA continue to escalate.
"At the moment, I see him at Red Bull, but of course, that depends on whether the car becomes good enough again and whether he can win again because that’s what he wants. He absolutely wants to win," Schumacher commented.
Verstappen’s passion for racing, rather than F1 itself, has often been cited as a reason why the Dutch driver may not have a long-term future in the sport.
Despite dominating the current era, Verstappen has frequently expressed that his dream of becoming a world champion has already been fulfilled, and anything beyond that is simply a bonus.
"By the way, I trust that he could quit if things escalate," Schumacher added.
"Because he’s independent, he has enough money.
"He’s often talked about not being in Formula 1 forever, so I wouldn’t rule it out."
Verstappen himself hinted as much after being punished by the FIA, stating that decisions like this "definitely decide my future" when asked about continuing in F1.
The Dutchman had also suggested at last month’s Dutch Grand Prix that he is already halfway through his career, expressing concerns over the growing demands of the sport’s ever-expanding calendar.
READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure
Could Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?
Schumacher also addressed rumors about other teams potentially vying for Verstappen's services should he ever consider leaving Red Bull, noting the interest from Mercedes and Aston Martin.
"From a sporting point of view, it’s interesting. Of course, Mercedes' statement, ‘There’s always a place for you here,’ is clear.
"And I believe Aston Martin and Adrian Newey are also very interested in him because they know what he can do," Schumacher concluded.
While Verstappen’s immediate focus remains on securing more world titles with Red Bull, the prospect of an early retirement is no longer unthinkable as tensions between the driver and the FIA continue to grow.
READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo eyeing next steps as 'SEARCH' revealed following F1 exit
- 1 uur geleden
Wallace excited for next journey after big social media announcement
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team boss admits playing 'unnecessary' role in Ricciardo downfall
- 3 uur geleden
Busch Kansas spin leads to SURPRISE revelation from NASCAR star
- Yesterday 20:00
Mercedes issue reminder of MAJOR Hamilton event after United States GP
- Yesterday 19:00
Jordan-owned 23XI Racing SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec