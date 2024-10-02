F1 race winner claims Red Bull star Verstappen could QUIT

Red Bull star Max Verstappen could quit Formula 1 amid his ongoing feud with the FIA, a former race-winner has claimed.

Verstappen has previously voiced his frustrations over certain aspects of the sport, and at the Singapore Grand Prix, where he was given a 'community service' penalty for swearing in a press conference, the Dutchman claimed that silly decisions like that could affect his future in the sport.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Despite being under contract with Red Bull until 2028, the reigning world champion has made no secret of his view that he is not looking to break longevity records in the sport.

Now, former race winner Ralf Schumacher has claimed that Verstappen could indeed leave, believing every word the Dutchman has said.

READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom

Verstappen insists he isn't aiming for the record amount of F1 world championships (7)

Is Max Verstappen quitting F1?

Speaking to Sky Germany, when Ralf Schumacher was asked about the Dutchman's future, he admitted that wouldn’t be surprised if Verstappen decided to call it a day sooner rather than later, especially if tensions with the FIA continue to escalate.

"At the moment, I see him at Red Bull, but of course, that depends on whether the car becomes good enough again and whether he can win again because that’s what he wants. He absolutely wants to win," Schumacher commented.

Verstappen’s passion for racing, rather than F1 itself, has often been cited as a reason why the Dutch driver may not have a long-term future in the sport.

Despite dominating the current era, Verstappen has frequently expressed that his dream of becoming a world champion has already been fulfilled, and anything beyond that is simply a bonus.

Ralf Schumacher could see Verstappen leaving F1

"By the way, I trust that he could quit if things escalate," Schumacher added.

"Because he’s independent, he has enough money.

"He’s often talked about not being in Formula 1 forever, so I wouldn’t rule it out."

Verstappen himself hinted as much after being punished by the FIA, stating that decisions like this "definitely decide my future" when asked about continuing in F1.

The Dutchman had also suggested at last month’s Dutch Grand Prix that he is already halfway through his career, expressing concerns over the growing demands of the sport’s ever-expanding calendar.

READ MORE: Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure

Verstappen has previously been linked with a move to Aston Martin

Could Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Schumacher also addressed rumors about other teams potentially vying for Verstappen's services should he ever consider leaving Red Bull, noting the interest from Mercedes and Aston Martin.

"From a sporting point of view, it’s interesting. Of course, Mercedes' statement, ‘There’s always a place for you here,’ is clear.

"And I believe Aston Martin and Adrian Newey are also very interested in him because they know what he can do," Schumacher concluded.

While Verstappen’s immediate focus remains on securing more world titles with Red Bull, the prospect of an early retirement is no longer unthinkable as tensions between the driver and the FIA continue to grow.

READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal

Related