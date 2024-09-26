close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Popular F1 figure ASTONISHED by Ricciardo replacement talk

Popular F1 figure ASTONISHED by Ricciardo replacement talk

Popular F1 figure ASTONISHED by Ricciardo replacement talk

Popular F1 figure ASTONISHED by Ricciardo replacement talk

A popular Formula 1 figure has expressed astonishment at the rumors that Daniel Ricciardo is set to be replaced ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Ricciardo's future has been the subject of speculation throughout 2024, but now, reports suggest he may have run his last race in the sport, at least for the season.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'

Whilst pressure has mounted on Ricciardo, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has eagerly awaited a full-time opportunity in F1.

Team chief Helmut Marko recently revealed that the Kiwi would be on the 2025 grid full-time, leading to speculation that he might replace Ricciardo.

READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 career unfinished as opportunities prepare to open

Liam Lawson is expected to replace Daniel Ricciardo
Was the Singapore Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo's last race?

Liam Lawson set to replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB

However, Ted Kravitz, a pit-lane reporter on Sky Sports and a hugely popular figure with F1 fans, has revealed his astonishment at the fact this may have been the Aussie's last race.

On an episode of Ted's Podbook, Kravitz deemed the rumors 'not right'.

“I was absolutely astonished because I thought this was an internet story talking about him potentially being replaced mid-season by Liam Lawson,” he said.

Ted Kravitz has been left astonished by Daniel Ricciardo replacement rumours

“And then he [Ricciardo] comes out and says, ‘Well, that’s not the plan at the moment’.

“He dismisses it and then sort of opens the window and says, ‘Well, we’ve seen it before and it’s not impossible’. I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa’.

“This isn’t on the cards. And then the more people you talk to, it might be on the cards and this is not right. Surely?”

Official news on Ricciardo's future is yet to be confirmed, although Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed a 'review' is set to take place following the race in Singapore.

READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be 'FIRED' after Singapore GP as huge claim made on Aussie's future

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo Liam Lawson Singapore Grand Prix United States Grand Prix
Lawson F1 update emerges amid Ricciardo replacement rumors
F1 Driver Transfers

Lawson F1 update emerges amid Ricciardo replacement rumors

  • Today 03:00
Pop music ICON offers surprise verdict on Ricciardo F1 firing
Daniel Ricciardo

Pop music ICON offers surprise verdict on Ricciardo F1 firing

  • Yesterday 23:00

Latest News

Daniel Ricciardo

Popular F1 figure ASTONISHED by Ricciardo replacement talk

  • Today 05:00
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 promise fans the 'TIME OF THEIR LIVES' after huge Las Vegas GP announcement

  • Today 04:00
F1 Driver Transfers

Lawson F1 update emerges amid Ricciardo replacement rumors

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals 2025 racing plans

  • Today 02:00
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton PERPLEXED by costly Mercedes decision

  • Today 01:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Pop music ICON offers surprise verdict on Ricciardo F1 firing

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x