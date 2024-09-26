Popular F1 figure ASTONISHED by Ricciardo replacement talk

A popular Formula 1 figure has expressed astonishment at the rumors that Daniel Ricciardo is set to be replaced ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Ricciardo's future has been the subject of speculation throughout 2024, but now, reports suggest he may have run his last race in the sport, at least for the season.

Whilst pressure has mounted on Ricciardo, Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has eagerly awaited a full-time opportunity in F1.

Team chief Helmut Marko recently revealed that the Kiwi would be on the 2025 grid full-time, leading to speculation that he might replace Ricciardo.

However, Ted Kravitz, a pit-lane reporter on Sky Sports and a hugely popular figure with F1 fans, has revealed his astonishment at the fact this may have been the Aussie's last race.

On an episode of Ted's Podbook, Kravitz deemed the rumors 'not right'.

“I was absolutely astonished because I thought this was an internet story talking about him potentially being replaced mid-season by Liam Lawson,” he said.

“And then he [Ricciardo] comes out and says, ‘Well, that’s not the plan at the moment’.

“He dismisses it and then sort of opens the window and says, ‘Well, we’ve seen it before and it’s not impossible’. I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa’.

“This isn’t on the cards. And then the more people you talk to, it might be on the cards and this is not right. Surely?”

Official news on Ricciardo's future is yet to be confirmed, although Red Bull boss Christian Horner has revealed a 'review' is set to take place following the race in Singapore.

