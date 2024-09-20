NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series has hit Bristol this weekend, with qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race taking place today (Friday, September 20th) for the third playoff race of the 2024 season.

Last time out at Watkins Glen, Chris Buescher took the victory with a dramatic last-lap pass after a thriller at the iconic circuit, and things are bound to be exciting at Bristol Motor Speedway once again this weekend.

Some drivers' seasons are on the line in Saturday's race, with four of the 16 playoff drivers eliminated come Saturday evening.

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Harrison Burton are all on the bubble heading into the weekend, but importantly, all know that they can still qualify for the round of 12 set to kick off in Kansas City on September 29th.

NASCAR Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Friday, September 20, 2024) at 1pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 5:05pm on Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 4:05pm on Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 2:05pm on Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 10:05pm on Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 11:05pm on Saturday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio..

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



