NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times, schedule and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series has hit Bristol this weekend, with qualifying for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race taking place today (Friday, September 20th) for the third playoff race of the 2024 season.
Last time out at Watkins Glen, Chris Buescher took the victory with a dramatic last-lap pass after a thriller at the iconic circuit, and things are bound to be exciting at Bristol Motor Speedway once again this weekend.
Some drivers' seasons are on the line in Saturday's race, with four of the 16 playoff drivers eliminated come Saturday evening.
Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Harrison Burton are all on the bubble heading into the weekend, but importantly, all know that they can still qualify for the round of 12 set to kick off in Kansas City on September 29th.
NASCAR Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Friday, September 20, 2024) at 1pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 5:05pm on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 4:05pm on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 2:05pm on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 10:05pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 11:05pm on Saturday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio..
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
