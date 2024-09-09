Logano makes MAJOR statement after NASCAR win in Atlanta
Logano makes MAJOR statement after NASCAR win in Atlanta
NASCAR star Joey Logano made a bold and confident statement after winning the Quaker State 400 on Sunday.
The Cup Series playoffs got underway in Atlanta and the race around Atlanta Motor Speedway certainly did not disappoint.
After an action-packed race, Logano was the man to come out on top, fending off fellow playoff contenders such as Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez, as well as a huge last-lap wreck to take the victory.
"That's how we start the playoffs, boys!" Logano blasted over the radio after crossing the line, but after the race, the Team Penske driver had even more to say.
Joey Logano wins in Atlanta
Speaking to the media after the race, Logano was quick to make it clear he and his team had taken things to the next level now that the playoffs had arrived.
"Incredible execution from the team," explained the #2 driver post-race. "When it's playoff time, it's our time,"
"As I said, we got to always get the level up when it comes playoff time. They gave me a great Mustang. She was fast all day."
"That's how we start the playoffs, boys!" @joeylogano is an Atlanta winner! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/iSQyXzY3UW— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 8, 2024
After such a confident statement, Logano discussed how he made his way to the front.
"Got stuck in the back a little bit. It was hard to get track position back," the Team Penske driver continued.
"Had a good restart and got towards the front. Had my teammate Blaney behind me. That really helped out in the last lap to be able to make sure a Penske car won, [and] ultimately move on to the next round.
"Good day for all the Penske cars. Got a lot of stage points as well."
With his win last night, Logano has now guaranteed his place in the Round of 12, set to get underway in Kansas City later this month (September 29th).
