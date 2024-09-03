Jordan admits ‘terror’ at key NASCAR event

NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan admitted he was terrified at the Southern 500 in Darlington on Sunday as the last Cup Series playoff place was up for grabs.

The race - officially named the Cook Out Southern 500 - marked the end of the regular season, with a playoff spot available to a new winner should they take the victory.

This meant that Bubba Wallace - who drivers for Jordan's co-owned team 23XI Racing - still had a shot at making the playoffs despite sitting well down the order in the regular season standings.

Giving himself the best shot to do so, Wallace put his #23 Toyota on pole position in qualifying on Saturday.

Bubba Wallace was vying for the final playoff spot in Darlington

Michael Jordan 'terrified' at NASCAR

Speaking mid-race in Darlington, Jordan was confident that his man could get the job done.

"I trust him [Bubba]. I think they had a good game plan. I think Bubba’s done an unbelievable job thus far, I mean, we still got a lot to go," the Basketball icon told NBC Sports.

"Buescher’s tough, he likes this track, he did well last time here so I mean, we in shouting range. So, he’s gotta do his job, he’s gotta go out and race, you know, barring from any cautions I think this is the last time we’re going to pit.”

‌Jordan went on to reveal his terror at rooting for his two drivers in Wallace and the #45 driver Tyler Reddick.

“I’m absolutely terrified right now," Jordan continued.

"Because I want him [Wallace] to do well, obviously.

"And Tyler too, I know Tyler’s a little sick but he’s trying to get through it, and you know, that’s what NASCAR’s all about."

Unfortunately, Wallace's chances of winning and making the playoffs were destroyed late in the race when his #23 Toyota suffered damage in a multi-car wreck.

In the end, Wallace finished the regular season 18th in the standings - two short of the playoffs cut-off.

It was a better night for Wallace's team-mate in the #45 car, however, with Reddick securing the NASCAR regular season championship.

