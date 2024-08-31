NASCAR Today: Jordan sends message after 'unacceptable' race as Patrick makes 'bitch' admission

A NASCAR star has revealed that Michael Jordan sent him a message after a tough weekend at the Daytona International Speedway.

➡️ READ MORE

Patrick admits being a 'bitch' after NASCAR move

Danica Patrick has admitted that she was a 'bitch' about her NASCAR schedule after making the transition from IndyCar to NASCAR.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR champ questions INTEGRITY of playoffs after Daytona shock

Former NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion Kevin Harvick has questioned the current format used to decide the championship's playoff spots.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR confirm 2025 Cup Series calendar with MAJOR changes made

NASCAR have revealed the full schedule for the 2025 Cup Series with major changes made.

➡️ READ MORE

Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

The Michael Jordan co-owned 23XI Racing team have announced a major new commercial deal ahead of the Southern 500 this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related