F1 team reveal SHOCK change ahead of Italian GP

An F1 team have revealed a shocking change as they break with tradition ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Both Williams and Mercedes will field fresh changes at Monza, after announcing driver swaps earlier in the week.

Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 debut at his home race, stepping into the Mercedes during FP1.

Franco Colapinto will also be replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams for the remainder of the season, following a dramatic crash for the American in Zandvoort.

Kimi Antonelli will compete in FP1 at Monza
Logan Sargeant has been replaced by Franco Colapinto

Ferrari unveil special Monza design

Not only will there be driver changes in Monza, but also a design change for Ferrari who unveiled a unique look via social media.

Multiple teams have opted for livery changes this season, with McLaren dedicating their Monaco GP race car to Ayrton Senna on the 30th anniversary of his death.

The McLaren was decorated in the blues, greens and yellows of the Brazilian flag, and Senna’s iconic helmet at a circuit he achieved a record-breaking six victories.

Ferrari also adopted a unique livery this year at the Miami GP, featuring shades of blue in a nod to their history.

Ferrari added shades of blue to their Miami GP livery

Ahead of the 2024 Italian GP Ferrari have announced that Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc would be wearing special race suits for their home race.

The Scuderia will break from tradition by racing in black and yellow race suits, compared to their iconic red.

Ferrari have called the majority black design their ‘Monza Carbon Fibre’ collection’, in a nod to the material that composes their race car.

Whilst Ferrari have not announced whether they will be making changes to the design of their car, many fans are hoping to see an all black livery out on-track at Monza.

