F1 Italian Grand Prix weather 2024 - latest forecast today from Monza
Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.
Last time out in the Netherlands saw Lando Norris fight back against home favourite Max Verstappen on his way to securing a dominant win by 22.896s ahead of the Dutchman.
This marks the Briton's second career win following Miami earlier this season, while Verstappen's winless streak now stands at five races.
Now heading into Monza, Norris will be looking to capitalise on his recent momentum and chip away at Verstappen's lead.
But how will the weather play out?
Italian Grand Prix weather forecast
Friday, August 30: FP1 and FP2
The weekend kicks off with a sunny day, with temperatures reaching a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 23 degrees.
Despite the heat, there's a slight chance of showers during both practice sessions, with a 10 per cent probability forecast for each.
Humidity is expected to be relatively high, reaching up to 58 per cent.
Saturday, August 31: FP3 and Qualifying
The warm conditions persist on Saturday, with high temperatures remaining around 32 degrees and lows dropping to 22 degrees.
The final practice session could be disrupted by rain, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. This precipitation could carry over into the qualifying session later in the afternoon.
Sunday, September 1: Race
Race day could see the highest chance of rain, with a 50 per cent probability forecast for the morning and early afternoon.
However, conditions could improve as the race progresses, with a potential for drier weather later in the day.
Humidity levels will be around 48 per cent, and temperatures will reach a high of 30 degrees.
However, it's important to note that these forecasts are subject to change. We will be updating you daily with the latest forecast, so be sure to check back in as the week progresses.

