Verstappen suffering at Dutch GP as Red Bull ISSUES revealed over team radio
Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is suffering at his home race after revealing problems over his team radio at Zandvoort.
The Red Bull star started from P2 at the Dutch Grand Prix, but <a title="overtook Lando Norris into the first corner." href="https://www.gpfans.com/us/f1-news/1028531/dutch-gp-norris-nightmare-as-mclaren-suffer-double-disaster/">overtook Lando Norris into the first corner.
However, Norris kept in touch with the championship leader, with Verstappen then going on to deliver a series of complaints to his race engineer in the opening quarter of the race.
Norris takes advantage of Verstappen struggles
Speaking over team radio on Lap 14, the three-time champion bemoaned his car's inability to turn with the precision required, before turning his attention towards his tires on Lap 17, as he said: 'My tires are just numb, they don't grip.'
His resistance didn't last long, finally passed by Norris one lap later after the Brit took advantage of DRS to breeze past the Red Bull star and move in front.
Having fallen several seconds behind in the following laps, Verstappen once again voiced his displeasure as he watched his title challenger race off into the distance.
"I can’t go faster, he admitted. 'The car doesn’t respond to my inputs.'
