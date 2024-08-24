FIA investigating F1 star over Dutch GP qualifying DISQUALIFICATION
A Williams star could face disqualification from qualifying in Zandvoort after being referred to the stewards.
The Saturday at the Dutch Grand Prix has been less than ideal for the British team, with one of their cars involved in a dramatic accident in FP3.
Logan Sargeant's Williams burst into flames as it crashed during a wet practice session, with the team unable to repair the car in time for qualifying.
Thankfully the American star jumped out of the car uninjured, but it is a significant blow to the team who are running new upgrades this weekend.
Will Alex Albon be disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying?
Sargeant will start Sunday's race in P20, after being unable to compete in qualifying, however the disqualification of another F1 driver could boost him up a position.
His team-mate Alex Albon was summoned to the stewards after qualifying due to a legality issue with his Williams.
The report from the FIA stated that after a check on the car 'the floor body was found to lie outside the regulatory volume'.
Zandvoort marked Williams' first major aero performance upgrade, with a brand new floor among the changes.
Albon enjoyed a terrific qualifying session where set the eighth fastest time, ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz who were knocked out in Q2.
The stewards are currently investigating the legality of the Williams with a verdict expected soon.
